Liquor outlets to reopen in Chennai after nearly 5 months

Barring shops in Chennai and other suburban areas falling under the jurisdiction of Greater Chennai Police, liquor outlets in the rest of Tamil Nadu were reopened on May 7. (PTI file photo)

After a gap of nearly five months, State-run TASMAC retailliquor outlets would reopen here and in suburbs from August 18,the Tamil Nadu government said on Sunday.

The liquor shops would be open from 10 am to 7 pm and only 500 tokens shall be issued per day to consumers, a government release quoting Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation (TASMAC), the sole retailer of Indian made foreign liquor in the state, said.

“All those visiting the liquor shops must compulsorily wear face masks and maintain social distancing,” it said adding outlets located in containment zones and malls would not be opened.

Liquor outlets were not opened here in May in view of a relatively high number of Covid-19 cases during that period of time.

The announcement comes at a time when the state capital has been witnessing a drop in coronavirus cases.

TASMAC shops were closed on March 24 evening across Tamil Nadu including Chennai when the lockdown was imposed for the first time.