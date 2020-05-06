Liquor price to be hiked in Tamil Nadu by Rs 20 from May 7

Sections
Updated: May 06, 2020 14:51 IST

By Press Trust of India, Chennai

Prices of liquor will be raised by a maximum of Rs 20 from May 7 in Tamil Nadu, where the retail outlets will open for business for the first time in over 40 days due to the Covid-19 lockdown, the state government said on Wednesday.

The revision was being effected following a 15 percent increase in excise duty on Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL), an official release here said.

Accordingly, the rate of a normal brand of 180 ml of IMFL will go up by Rs 10, while premium ones will see a price increase of Rs 20, it said.

The decision to hike the rates comes a day ahead of state-run TASMAC retail outlets set to reopen in Tamil Nadu, with the government giving the nod to resume sales citing Centre’s relaxation in this connection and tipplers from border districts thronging shops in Karnataka and AP on May 4.



The country had entered the third phase of the ongoing coronavirus-triggered lockdown on Monday, albeit with some relaxations, including on resuming liquor sales.

Incidentally, the Andhra Pradesh government had twice increased the liquor rates in the past two days, totally effecting a 75 percent increase to ‘discourage’ people from consumption and safeguard their health.

