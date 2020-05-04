Sections
Liquor shop closed in East Delhi after social distancing norms flouted

The shop was shut with the help of the police. Its owner was told the shop will reopen only after social distancing is maintained and other guidelines are followed.

Updated: May 04, 2020 20:41 IST

By Asian News International | Posted by Niyati Singh, New Delhi

Man buying Liquor at gvernment liquor shops in East Delhi. (Sonu Mehta/HT PHOTO)

The liquor shops in East Delhi were closed on Monday after the people throng these outlets, flouting social distancing guidelines. These stores had opened for the first time since the imposition of coronavirus-induced lockdown.

In Gandhi Nagar area, a crowd number of locals gathered outside a liquor shop ignoring the social distancing norms. The shop was shut with the help of the police. Its owner was told the shop will reopen only after social distancing is maintained and other guidelines are followed.

“We were not expecting many people but when I saw a huge crowd, the shop was then closed with the help of police personnel. The owners of the shop were directed to follow the social distancing protocol. Only then the shop will be allowed to open,” MP Kushwaha, Executive Magistrate, Gandhi Nagar, told ANI.

“The police have announced that the shop will reopen only after ensuring social distancing,” added Kushwaha.



Earlier in the day, the Delhi Police said that all liquor shops in the eastern range here -- that were opened on Monday -- have been shut for the violation of social distancing norms.

Joint Commissioner of Police, Eastern Range, Alok Kumar said: “All liquor shops in the eastern range that were opened today have been closed as social distancing norms were flouted at these shops.”

The Delhi government had on Sunday allowed shops selling liquor, tobacco, etc., to operate in the national capital during the extended lockdown period from May 4 onwards. (ANI)

