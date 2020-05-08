Liquor to be sold only through online or door delivery, orders Madras HC

The Madras high court has ordered the closure of all state-run TASMAC liquor shops in Tamil Nadu, permitting only online sale or door delivery of liquor till the end of lockdown.

The nationwide lockdown, necessitated by the coronavirus outbreak, will be in place till May 17.

Six hundred new Covid-19 positive cases, including 399 in Chennai, were reported in the state today, said state health minister C Vijayabaskar.

The resumption of liquor sales in the state was welcomed with bursting of crackers and distribution of cakes by some boisterous booze lovers as consumers lined up in front of the stores since early morning to get their quota.

Opposing the move to reopen the liquor stores, DMK president M K Stalin, clad in black, held a placard and a black flag in front of his house, claiming that opening of liquor shops would lead to further increase in the spread of coronavirus.

The government had defended the move citing opening up of liquor stores in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka and people going there in large numbers to buy booze.

Even before the shops were opened at 10 am in non- containment zones, the queue extended upto a few kilometers in several localities including those that fall under Cuddalore, Villupuram, Kancheepuram, Chengelpet and Tiruvallur districts.

Store workers sported masks and gloves while dispensing alcoholic beverages.