List of 200 new trains released, AC included

New Delhi: The ministry of railways issued guidelines Wednesday for resuming 100 pairs of regular passenger trains from June 1 with both AC and non-AC coaches, revising its earlier order allowing only non-ac trains.

The bookings for these trains will begin from 21 may, 10 am onward. The national carrier has also permitted Advance Reservation Period of maximum 30 days. At present advance booking for regular Rajdhani trains is only allowed up to a week.

Regular passenger trains including Jan Shtabadi, Sampark Kranti Express and Duronto Express have been restored.

Railways on Tuesday announced it will run 200 special passenger trains a day from June 1 and online ticket booking will begin soon.

These trains will be fully reserved trains having both AC & Non AC coaches. General (GS) coaches shall also have reserved seat for sitting. There will be no unreserved coach in the train, the ministry said.

“The fare shall be as normal and for General (GS) coaches, being reserved, second seating(2S) fare shall be charged and seat will be provided to all the passengers, the ministry said.

Only online e-ticketing will be allowed through the IRCTC website or mobile app. Booking of tickets through ‘agents’, (both IRCTC agents and railway agents) will not be permitted.

The 200 trains announced on Tuesday will run in addition to the premium passenger trains connecting New Delhi with 15 cities across India, and the ones ferrying stranded migrant labourers to their hometowns.

RAC and wait list will be generated as per extant rules however waiting list ticket holders shall not be permitted to board the train, the ministry clarified adding that no unreserved (UTS) tickets, tatkal and premium tatkal booking will be allowed.

All passengers must download and use the Aarogya Setu application, the ministry said. Passengers will also have to face masks at the entry and during travel, reach the station at-least 90 minutes in advance to facilitate thermal screening at the station and observe social distancing norms.

Railways has also allowed all existing quotas to be permitted in these special trains. Limited number of reservation (PRS) counters shall be operated for this purpose. However, normal ticket booking cannot be done through these counters. Concession will be allowed for four categories of ‘Divyangjan’ concession and 11 categories of patient concessions are permitted in these special trains.

All stalls at station including food plaza will also be opened but will only be allowed to serve take away food.