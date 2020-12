List of long weekends in 2021

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Though Covid-19 has restricted travellers for the maximum part of 2020, excitement over long weekends remains unabated. In 2021, there are at least 15 long weekends to take a short break depending on how the Covid-19 situation shapes up in the new year.

Long weekends are holidays before or after weekends. Or, if the holiday is on Tuesday, or Thursday, then you can make it a long weekend by taking Monday or Friday off.

Here is the complete list:

January

January 1 (Friday)- New Year’s Day

January 2 - Saturday

January 3 - Sunday

January 14 (Friday)- Makar Sankranti

January 16- Saturday

January 17 - Sunday

January 23- Saturday

January 24 - Sunday

January 26 (Tuesday)- Republic Day

February

February 13 - Saturday

February 14 - Sunday

February 16 (Tuesday)– Vasant Panchami

March

March 11 (Thursday) – Maha Shivratri

March 13 - Saturday

March 14 - Sunday

March 27 - Saturday

March 28 - Sunday

March 29 (Monday) - Holi

April

April 2 – Good Friday

April 3- Saturday

April 4 - Sunday

May

May 13 (Thursday) – Eid ul-Fitr

May 15- Saturday

May 16- Sunday

There is no long weekend or any possibility in June.

July

July 10 -- Saturday

July 11 -- Sunday

July 12-- (Monday) Rath Yatra

July 17 - Saturday

July 18 - Sunday

July 20 (Tuesday) -- Bakri Eid.

August

August 28 - Saturday

August 29 - Sunday

August 30 - (Monday) – Janmashtami

September

September 10 (Friday)– Ganesh Chaturthi

September 11 - Saturday

September 12 - Sunday

October

October 15 (Friday) - Dussehra

October 16 - Saturday

October 17 - Sunday

November

November 19 (Friday) – Guru Nanak Jayanti

November 20 - Saturday

November 21 - Sunday

December

December 24 - Friday

December 25 (Saturday)– Christmas

December 26 - Sunday