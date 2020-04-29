List of states, UTs that haven’t reported any Covid-19 case so far

Sections
Union health minister Harsh Vardhan has said 80 districts in the country have not reported any new Covid-19 case in the last seven days and 47 districts have not registered any fresh case in the last 14 days.

And Arunachal Pradesh, Mizoram, Manipur, Tripura and Goa have not reported a single Covid-19 case in the past 14 days. (Anil Dayal/Hindustan Times)

Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu, Lakshadweep, Nagaland and Sikkim are among the few Union territories and states that have not reported a single case of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) till date.

And Arunachal Pradesh, Mizoram, Manipur, Tripura and Goa have not reported a single case in the past 14 days.

“Also, 39 districts have not reported a case since the last 21 days and 17 districts have not registered any new case for the last 28 days,” the minister said on Tuesday.



Vardhan also said more than 300 districts have not reported any infection so far, while 129 districts with significant Covid-19 cases have been declared as hotspots.

“The government is focusing on these hotspot districts to contain the spread of the virus,” he said during a review meeting held with the directors and heads of department of biotechnology and its 18 autonomous bodies and PSUs through video conference.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said on Monday said that the 300 districts across the country where no Covid-19 case has been reported “should be treated as tirtha sthaan” or sacred places.

The Prime Minister had said during his interaction with chief ministers that state governments should ensure that precautions like maintaining safe distance should not be abandoned in these districts.

He had said there is a need to expand green zones like these districts because in the coming days, what happens in these areas will “pave the way for our lives in the future”.

India on Wednesday morning reported more than 1000 Covid-19 related fatalities as the number of infected people jumped to 31,332 across the country, the Union health ministry data showed.

