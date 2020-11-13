List of states which have banned firecrackers in Diwali

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) earlier on Monday imposed a total ban on sale or use of all kinds of firecrackers from November 9 midnight to November 30. (Anshuman Poyrekar/HT Photo)

Many states and Union Territories have imposed a ban on firecrackers and its sale in the event of increased air pollution and coronavirus disease (Covid-19).

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) earlier on Monday imposed a total ban on sale or use of all kinds of firecrackers from November 9 midnight to November 30.

While some states have announced a total ban, others have only prohibited the use of imported firecrackers during Diwali.

Here’s a list of states that have imposed a ban on sale and use of firecrackers:

1. Delhi- Amid a massive surge in fresh daily Covid-19 infections in recent days and an increase in air pollution, including record highs, chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on November 5 announced a ban on the use of all firecrackers till November 30.

2. West Bengal- The Supreme Court has refused to reverse a ban on sale or use of firecrackers in West Bengal during the festive month of November, saying that preservation of life should be the top priority in a country faced with a pandemic.

3. Chandigarh- The Chandigarh administration has decided that ban on firecrackers will continue without any relaxation.

4. Haryana- The Haryana district administration has issued fresh directions banning sale and bursting of crackers in all districts where air quality was categorised ‘poor’ or worse in November last year. As many as 21 districts of the state fit the bill.

5. Guwahati- The Pollution Control Board, Assam (PCBA) has ordered a complete ban on the sale and bursting of firecrackers in Guwahati till the end of this month, including on Diwali, to curb pollution amid the Covid- 19 pandemic.

6. Uttar Pradesh- Using laser lights and green crackers, the Uttar Pradesh government has directed the police and district administrations to celebrate Diwali this way in places like Lucknow, Varanasi and others where the air quality index is poor.