Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / India News / List of top Covid-19 developments: From anti-malarial drug trial to Centre’s message on coronavirus

List of top Covid-19 developments: From anti-malarial drug trial to Centre’s message on coronavirus

“We will have to learn to live with the virus, for which it is important to make critical behavioural changes,” Union health ministry joint secretary Lav Agarwal said on Friday.

Updated: May 09, 2020 08:25 IST

By Hindustantimes.com | Edited by Sparshita Saxena,

A medical screening organized for the residents of Dharavi, during the nationwide lockdown, imposed in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic in Mumbai. (Satish Bate/HT Photo)

As coronavirus cases continue to rise, the Centre has said that the country must learn to live with the virus

“We will have to learn to live with the virus, for which it is important to make critical behavioural changes and incorporate all the preventive guidelines that the health ministry has been issuing on following hand hygiene, cough etiquette and social distancing measures, as part of our daily routine. It is an everyday battle for us to keep the infection at bay,” Union health ministry joint secretary Lav Agarwal said on Friday.

The Covid-19 national tally inches toward the 60,000 mark with over 16,000 patients who have recovered from the deadly contagion and have been discharged from hospitals. More than 1,800 people have lost their lives in the battle against coronavirus.

Here’s taking a quick look at top developments:



1. Five hospitals, two from Ahmedabad and one each from Chennai, Jodhpur and Bhopal, have so far been approved to conduct randomised controlled clinical trials under WHO’s Solidarity Trial to find an effective treatment for Covid-19.



2. Anti-malaria drug hydroxychloroquine has failed another test to check its efficacy in treating the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), a new study has revealed, with patients admitted to hospitals showing no change in their conditions after being administered the medicine.

3. Under its repatriation programme for nationals stranded abroad in the wake of the Covid-19 outbreak, flights carrying Indian nationals will be arriving today from Dhaka, Kuwait, Muscat, Sharjah, Kaula Lampur, London and Doha under the Vande Bharat Mission, news agency ANI reported. Two flights carrying a total of 335 people from the Gulf countries landed in Kerala’s two airports on Friday night.

4. The Union health ministry on Friday revised its discharge guidelines for coronavirus disease (Covid-19) patients, requiring only patients who had developed a severe illness or have compromised immunity to test negative through a swab test before they are allowed to leave the hospital or a care centre.

5. Kerala on Friday completed 100 days since the first coronavirus case was reported on January 30. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the Covid-19 curve in the state had flattened marked by high recovery and low mortality rate. The CM, however, said that the time was not to lower the guard against the deadly contagion as cases continue to rise rapidly across the country. 

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Industry says Rs 15 lakh crore package required for economic revival
May 09, 2020 03:02 IST
Covid-19: What you need to know today
May 09, 2020 05:14 IST
Across the country, migrants still forced to walk thousands of miles
May 09, 2020 02:54 IST
Need pragmatic, positive and bold action to get back to work | Opinion
May 09, 2020 08:05 IST

latest news

LIVE: US vice prez Mike Pence’s spokeswoman tests positive for Covid-19
May 09, 2020 08:25 IST
I miss India teammates, hustle-bustle of Mumbai, writes Jemimah Rodrigues
May 09, 2020 08:26 IST
WhatsApp Web to get Messenger Rooms soon
May 09, 2020 08:24 IST
From anti-malarial drug trial to Centre’s message: Top Covid-19 updates
May 09, 2020 08:25 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.