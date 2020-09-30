LK Advani, acquitted in Babri case, says ruling vindicates ‘my and BJP’s belief in Ram Janmabhoomi movement’

Senior BJP leader LK Advani, one of the accused in Babri mosque demolition case, has been acquitted by the special CBI court after the pronouncement of its judgment in the case, on Wednesday. (PTI)

Veteran Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Lal Krishna Advani welcomed the judgement by the special CBI court which acquitted him and 31 other accused in the Babri mosque demolition case.

“I wholeheartedly welcome the judgement by the special court in Babri Masjid demolition case. The judgement vindicates my personal and BJP’s belief and commitment toward the Ram Janmabhoomi movement,” Advani said after the verdict by the court in Lucknow.

He, along with another accused Murli Manohar Joshi, participated in the proceedings through video conferencing.

Also read: Satyamev Jayate, tweets Yogi Adityanath after Babri verdict; jabs Congress

“It’s a historic decision by the court. This proves that no conspiracy was hatched for December 6 incident in Ayodhya. Our program and rallies were not part of any conspiracy. We are happy, everyone should now be excited about Ram Mandir’s construction,” said Joshi.

The court acquitted all the 32 accused, saying the demolition of the mosque was a spontaneous affair and not a pre-planned one. It further said there was no conclusive proof against the accused.

The court had asked all the accused to be present in the court. Twenty six of them were present.

Apart from Advani and Joshi, Uma Bharti and Kalyan Singh did not appear in the court because they have tested positive for the coronavirus disease.

Also read | ‘Justice done’: Leaders hail special CBI court verdict in Babri demolition case

The CBI, which went into the case, produced 351 witnesses and 600 documents as evidence before the court. Charges were framed against 48 people, but 16 had died during the course of the trial. Over two dozen of 32 accused were present.