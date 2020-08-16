Sections
Home / India News / Loans given to tribals in violation of rule declared zero by CM Chouhan

Loans given to tribals in violation of rule declared zero by CM Chouhan

In his address on the occasion of Independence Day from Motilal Nehru Stadium in Bhopal, Chouhan said, “The loans given by moneylenders to the poor people against the rules and at higher rates of interest till August 15, 2020, are being declared zero.”

Updated: Aug 16, 2020 08:18 IST

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Sparshita Saxena, Hindustan Times Bhopal

File photo: Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. (Raj K Raj/HT PHOTO)

The loans given to poor people and tribals by moneylenders in violation of rules were declared zero by Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday.

In his address on the occasion of Independence Day from Motilal Nehru Stadium in Bhopal, Chouhan said, “The loans given by moneylenders to the poor people against the rules and at higher rates of interest till August 15, 2020, are being declared zero.”

“Similarly, the government has decided that the scheduled tribes living in scheduled areas don’t have to repay the loans given by moneylenders till August 15, 2020, contrary to the rules, said Chouhan.

Also read: Wanted UP MLA Vijay Mishra arrested from Madhya Pradesh district



The chief minister also announced that all the government programmes will now begin necessarily with puja of girls in the state as welfare and safety of the girls is the priority of the government.  



“At least 1,000 new Krishak Utpadak Sangathans will be created in the state in the next three years and will be given a capital grant, credit guarantee and training under the Atmanirbhar Madhya Pradesh campaign. A large number of food processing units will be set up in the state,” said Chouhan.

“Start Your Business in Thirty Days” scheme will be started for easy establishment of new industries in the state. A ‘Pharma Park’ will be developed in the state under the Pharma Park scheme of the Government of India,” he added.

Chouhan also said under ‘vocal for local’ campaign, ‘Ek Jila Ek Pehchan’ Yojana will be launched for the development of each district in the state. “Under this, the major product and speciality of each district will be developed and information about it will be disseminated globally,” he added.

 

Chouhan also unveiled the statue of Bharat Mata at the Shaurya Smarak built in Bhopal in honour of those who have sacrificed their lives for the country. 

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Lopetegui praises ‘best’ Manchester United side in recent memory
Aug 16, 2020 09:33 IST
13-year-old girl gang raped in UP’s Lakhimpur Kheri, two men booked
Aug 16, 2020 09:32 IST
Tactics not important in Champions League: Pep Guardiola
Aug 16, 2020 09:23 IST
‘Even presidents and prime ministers talk about MS Dhoni’: Dean Jones
Aug 16, 2020 09:10 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.