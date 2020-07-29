Local BJP leader found dead in Bengal, second in a month

The body of a local leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party was found hanging from a tree near his house in East Midnapore district in south Bengal on Wednesday. (Representative photo/Getty Images)

A local leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party was found dead near his house at East Midnapore district in south Bengal on Wednesday. He was found hanging from a tree around 3 pm , police said.

Even though BJP leaders alleged that Purnachandra Das, 44, was murdered by the ruling Trinamool Congress, TMC has refuted such allegations saying that he died by suicide.

“There was a feud going on with our neighbours. He went out today to attend a meeting which was scheduled around 4 pm to find a solution to the problem. Around 3 pm his body was found hanging from a tree a few hundred metres away from the house,” said Subimal Das, the victim’s brother.

Anup Chakraborty, a local BJP leader alleged that Das was murdered by the TMC who are hand in glove with his neighbours.

“We are sure the TMC is associated with this. He was murdered and then his body was hanged to pass it off as a suicide,” Chakraborty added.

Akhil Giri, TMC lawmaker from Ramnagar said: “Our party is not involved in this. He seems to have committed suicide because of depression. A legal tussle was going on between Das and his neighbour. The BJP is just trying to politicize it.”

Police said that they are waiting for the post mortem report and investigation is on.

Earlier this month, Debendra Nath Roy, a BJP legislator from north Dinajpur district in north Bengal was found dead near his house. His body was found hanging. Even though the BJP and his family members had alleged he was murdered and demanded a CBI enquiry, police said that he committed suicide.