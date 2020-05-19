Lockdown 4.0: Can you go to salons and parlours in Rajasthan? Here’s the new guideline

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Meenakshi Ray, Hindsutan Times New Delhi

The Rajasthan government has issued the guidelines to be followed during lockdown 4.0. (ANI)

The Rajasthan government has issued the guidelines to be followed during lockdown 4.0, easing a lot of restrictions across the state.

The state government has classified red, orange and green zones under urban and panchayat samiti categories during the fourth phase of the lockdown. Earlier, the classification of zones was district wise.

Click here for full Covid-19 coverage

“These guidelines are based on twin principles of safety and precautions against community spread of Covid-19 as well as securing livelihood through the resumption of economic activities in the state. They are in the suppression of all previous orders in this regard, unless specifically mentioned,” Rajeeva Swarup, the additional chief secretary, with the home department, said on Monday.

The restriction of movement and gathering of five and more people continues. The movement of individuals for all essential activities is prohibited between 7pm to 7am and shops are to close by 6pm.

No relaxation of any kind has been given for containment or curfew area. People cannot move in or out of these areas, except for medical emergencies and buying essential goods.

Here’s more about lockdown 4.0 guidelines:

Which areas are under red zone?

The urban areas of Ajmer, Barmer, Bhilwara, Bikaner, Dungarpur, Jaipur, Jalore, Jodhpur, Kota, Nagaur, Pali, Rajsamand, Sikar, Sirohi, Udaipur are under the red zone.

Which places have been categorised as orange zone?

The urban areas of Alwar, Banswara, Baran, Bharatpur, Chittorgarh, Churu, Dausa, Dholpur, Hanumangarh, Jaisalmer, Sawaimadhopur and Tonk.

Which areas are under green zone?

Bundi, Ganganagar, Jhalawar, Jhunjhunu, Karauli and Pratapgarh are under green zone.

What’s allowed as per zones?

Red zone: Government departments catering to essential work will function with full strength; 50% staff for remaining government and private offices and rest will work from home. No commercial passenger transport will be allowed.

Orange zone: All government and private offices with two-third staff, rest will work from home. Parks will be open from 7am to 6.30pm. Taxis, cabs, auto and cycle rickshaws have been allowed to ply but city buses can’t.

Green zone: All vehicles, including city buses, allowed.

What are the prohibited activities?

Domestic and international air travel, Metro, educational institutes, hospitality services, cinema hall, malls, gyms, pools, bars, large gatherings, religious places, and sale of paan, gutka and tobacco.

What will function with restrictions?

Salons, barbershops and beauty parlours can open. Sports complexes, stadiums, golf courses, polo grounds will be allowed to open but clubhouses and spectators not allowed.

Restaurant, eateries and mithai shops can open but only for takeaway orders. Wedding related gathering will be allowed with prior information to subdivisional magistrates and not more than 50 people.

Not more than 20 people will be allowed at funerals.