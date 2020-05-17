Sections
Lockdown 4.0: Centre's guidelines on the fourth phase of Covid-19 lockdown likely to be announced today

Prime Minister Narendra, in his address earlier this week, said that this phase of the lockdown will be very different in nature “with new rules”

Updated: May 17, 2020 10:42 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Sparshita Saxena, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The fourth phase of the lockdown will commence from Monday and will last till May 31. (Sameer Sehgal / Hindustan Times)

The third phase of the coronavirus lockdown will come to an end today (May 17). This phase of the lockdown witnessed considerable relaxations in measures with standalone stores lifting shutters, liquor shops opening up and 15 special passenger trains resuming service ever since the Railways suspended operations on March 25.

The fourth phase of the lockdown will commence from Monday and will last till May 31. Prime Minister Narendra, in his address earlier this week, said that this phase of the lockdown will be very different in nature “with new rules”. Centre’s guidelines on lockdown 4.0 are likely to be announced today.

“The fourth phase of lockdown, lockdown 4, will be completely redesigned, with new rules. Based on the suggestions we are getting from the states, information related to Lockdown 4 will also be given to you before 18 May,” PM Modi had said during his address to the nation on May 12.

“I am confident that by following the rules, we will fight Corona and move forward,” he added.



The Centre has introduced Rs 20 lakh crore economic stimulus package to spur growth and infuse vitality in the economic sectors amid the lockdown. The prime minister said that the economic package will help build an ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ - a self-reliant India.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, over the past week, announced details of the stimulus package in multiple press briefings. The first phase of her briefing was held on Wednesday and the final tranche will be announced today at 11 am.

