Lockdown 4.0 deadliest, saw 247 new Covid-19 cases every hour: Report

The fourth phase of the lockdown is going to end on Sunday. The phase has been more dangerous than the first three phases, as per the number of Covid-19 cases recorded in lockdown 4.0.

According to data analysis done by Hindustan Times’ Hindi language publication Hindustan, the country recorded 247 new Covid-19 cases every hour during the current phase of lockdown. When lockdown 3.0 ended on May 16, the number of Covid-19 cases in the country stood at 90,927. This has now increased to 1,73,763 - this means 86,422 people contracted the disease during this period.

The five days towards the end of lockdown 4.0 were the deadliest, when India saw record Covid-19 cases and fatalities. On May 24, the number of new cases were 6,767, in increased to 6,977 on May 25. The number dipped to 6,560 on May 28, but again rose to 7,466 the next day.

On May 30 (Saturday), India saw its highest single-day spike with 7,965 new Covid-19 cases. The number of deaths due to the Covid-19 also crossed the 5,000-mark on Saturday, reaching a grim milestone. It recorded 265 coronavirus-linked deaths on Saturday.

According to a compilation of data reported by state governments, there have been 1,81,791 infections and 5,106 fatalities in the country as of Saturday.

India is the ninth worst-hit nation by the Covid-19 pandemic. The number of active Covid-19 cases stood to 86,422 while 82,369 people have recovered and one patient has migrated, the Union health ministry said.

Of the 265 deaths reported on Saturday, 116 were in Maharashtra, 82 in Delhi, 20 in Gujarat, 13 in Madhya Pradesh, nine in Tamil Nadu, seven in West Bengal, four each in Telangana and Rajasthan, two in Punjab and one each in Chhattisgarh, Jammu and Kashmir, Andhra Pradesh, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Kerala, Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh.

Maharashtra tops the tally with 2,098 deaths followed by Gujarat (980), Delhi (398,) Madhya Pradesh (334), West Bengal (302), Uttar Pradesh (198), Rajasthan (184), Tamil Nadu (154), Telangana (71) and Andhra Pradesh (60).

Meanwhile, the health ministry said that there has been improvement in the Covid-19 situation in the country sicne the lockdown began on March 25. The ministry said that on Saturday, the doubling time of Covid-19 cases in India over the last fortnight has improved to 15.4 days from 13.3 days.

“During the last 24 hours, a total of 11,264 Covid-19 patients have been cured. This is the highest number of recoveries recorded in a day,” the health ministry said in a statement on Saturday.

Cumulatively, 3,612,242 tests have been done so far for Covid-19 and 126,842 samples were tested on Friday, the ministry said.

There are now 942 dedicated Covid hospitals with 158,908 isolation beds, 20,608 ICU beds and 69,384 oxygen supported beds are available, it added.