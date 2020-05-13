Lockdown 4.0: Here’s what different states are considering to open

Several states are in the favour of allowing interstate travel while some are against it. (HT Photo/Himanshu Vyas)

The state governments are working on the strategy for lockdown 4.0, in which complete shutdowns are expected only in the containment zones-- ranging from a building to a locality—allowing space for the resumption of almost all activities, except large social gatherings and educational institutions, official said.

Officials in several states said the guidelines defining containment zones-- a key guidance document for enforcing lockdown 4.0-- would come by Saturday and it was likely to divide a district into red, orange and green zones, unlike the existing methodology of categorizing an entire district as red, orange or green.

It appears from the viewpoint expressed by government officials that the states are likely to allow resumption of all industrial activities, offices and standalone markets from May 18 onwards. Public transport including autos and taxis would resume with certain restrictions on number of passengers along with intra-district travel, except for the containment zones. Interstate travel may also be opened up but only for those with travel passes.

Permission is also likely to be given for all types of home delivery of goods, officials said.

Multiple state government officials privy to discussions on the strategy for lockdown 4 said the educational institutions will continue to remain closed with several states expected to declare summer holidays from May end or June.

Similarly, religious and political meetings are unlikely to be allowed for some more time apart from other activities that require or encourage mass gatherings or community participation including shopping in malls and other public places.

However, marriages and funerals would be allowed with limited attendees, officials said.

Some states may have state specific relaxations, for example, the Karnataka government is in the favour of resuming inter-state travel with mandatory 14-day quarantine for travelers. Even Rajasthan government favours inter-state travel. Kerala, however, wants inter-state travel only on the basis of a pass while Bihar and Jharkhand are opposed to inter-state travel of individuals and have requested the Centre for a guidance document.

Telangana, which has extended lockdown till May 29, is likely to announce more relaxations in sectors such as information technology and real estate.

Kerala wants resumption of metro services, local trains, domestic flights, restaurants and hotels to revive the tourism sector.

Karnataka may open restaurants, hotels and gymnasiums. Andhra Pradesh has proposed resumption of all activities except in containment areas.

Both Himachal and Uttarakhand would allow hotels and resorts to open with limited capacity.

Gujarat, which has the second highest number of Covid cases, wants to resume all economic activity in all major urban centres except Ahmedabad, which accounts for state’s 70% cases. Rajkot will fully open from Thursday and Surat from Monday, officials said. They added that inter-district travel, resumption of bus services and opening of all offices was on the anvil.

Similarly, Tamil Nadu, another industrial state, plans to open all places except containment areas.

Maharashtra, which has the maximum number of Covid cases and 1,289 containment zones, has opted for minimalistic approach. The state government officials said they are against the resumption of metro services and inter-district travel. The state is also not in the favour of fully opening all offices although, they favour allowing more industries to function in orange and green zones.

In cities such as Mumbai, Pune, Thane and Nashik, lockdown 3.0 conditions are likely to continue, said officials. “Newer hotspots like Aurangabad and Jalgaon have been added to the list of cities such as Mumbai and Pune. In such a scenario, the lifting of the lockdown for at least two more weeks is not possible,” said a senior government officer.

Eastern states of Bihar, Jharkhand and Odisha want to continue with stricter lockdown as their Covid cases are increasing due to the return of migrant workers. “We will have no exemptions in the fourth phase as Covid cases are increasing. In fact, we are looking at stricter lockdown,” a Bihar government official said.

Jharkhand’s rural development minister Alamgir Alam said the state will allow all standalone shops and will provide work to migrant workers, who have returned home.

State governments have formed committees to chalk out specific guidelines for lockdown 4, which would be much more state specific than all the earlier versions of the lockdown.

The Andhra Pradesh government has formed as many as six committees to work out lockdown strategies and exit plan for different sectors, said K S Jawahar Reddy, state special chief secretary (medical and health).

The Kerala government had constituted a task force which is expected to submit a report by Thursday while Rajasthan government’s expert panel on the exit strategy will submit its report on Friday.

Gujarat government has formed a committee of medical experts to suggest measures to control the spread of Covid 19 once the lockdown measures are relaxed.

Several states such as Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Rajasthan have also sought people’s suggestions on the features of lockdown 4.0.

In Madhya Pradesh, all district collectors and MLAs have been asked to collect suggestions and submit it to the state government by Thursday. Officials said most suggestions are for allowing home delivery of ration and monetary relief to the poor, full resumption of all grain markets and more works under MGNREGA.

MP home and health minister Narottam Mishra said, “Lockdown restrictions will continue to be implemented strictly and relaxations during lockdown 4 will be as per prime minister Narendra Modi’s direction.”

Maharashtra has sought inputs from district collectors by Thursday, while Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar has already held consultation with all legislators on lockdown 4.

In Uttar Pradesh, a senior government official said chief minister Yogi Adityanath has asked people and experts to suggest ways to resume economic activity, measures to attract investment and jobs for migrant labourers.

Rajasthan chief minister, too, has sought response from people apart from consulting law-makers on the strategy to exit the lockdown.