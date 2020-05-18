Sections
Home / India News / Lockdown 4.0: Rajasthan to run free Shramik Special buses, says CM Ashok Gehlot

Reviewing a meeting related to lockdown 4.0 at his residence, he said the migrant workers will be sent through Shramik Special buses to those places where the number of passengers aren’t adequate for a train.

Updated: May 18, 2020 00:01 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Jaipur

Gehlot said that in the fourth phase of the lockdown, states have been allowed to run buses for the movement of migrants and workers with mutual consent. In such a situation, the Rajasthan government will take the initiative to ensure that the workers reach their homes without any trouble. (HT PHOTO.)

The Rajasthan government will be running Shramik Special buses for migrants heading home on foot through national highways.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has said that it is very painful for the workers and their families to walk hundreds of kilometers to return home. “The state government will run special Shramik buses to relieve them from this pain. These buses will be free-of-cost to transport workers after obtaining consent from the states,” he said.

The CM continued that this is a poignant and challenging task for the nation and should be resolved early. The Central Government should allow expenditure on buses under the SDRF category, he said.

Reviewing a meeting related to lockdown 4.0 at his residence, he said the migrant workers will be sent through Shramik Special buses to those places where the number of passengers aren’t adequate for a train.



He appealed to other states that they should also run such buses to send migrant workers of Rajasthan back to their homes.

Gehlot said that in the fourth phase of the lockdown, states have been allowed to run buses for the movement of migrants and workers with mutual consent. In such a situation, the Rajasthan government will take the initiative to ensure that the workers reach their homes without any trouble.

“According to the guidelines of the Centre, it has been decided to extend the lockdown in the state till May 31. The detailed guidelines for this will be released on May 18,” he said.

The Chief Minister directed the officials to form a separate team for intensive monitoring of the coronavirus infection, which would provide thorough feedback on its spread and other aspects. Based on this, the state government will formulate its strategy.

He said that a large number of migrants from other states have reached villages. Special attention should be given in rural areas as there may be a risk of the infection spreading in such areas, the chief minister cautioned.

