Lockdown 4.0: What’s allowed, what’s not in Delhi

Earlier today, the states and union territories were advised against diluting restrictions under the lockdown 4.0 guidelines issued by the Centre.

Updated: May 18, 2020 18:19 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Ashutosh Tripathi, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, who has been saying it’s time to reopen Delhi, on Monday addressed a press conference laying out his plan for the city-state capital in this phase four of the nationwide lockdown.

In phase four, states will now categorise red, orange and green zones taking into consideration the revised guidelines issued by the ministry of health. Inside these zones, containment and buffer zones will be identified by the district administration. In containment zones, only essential services will be allowed.

Here’s what is allowed in Delhi



Buses are allowed to run but with only 20 passengers at a time. Passengers will be screened before he/she boards the bus. Transport Dept will ensure that social distancing norms are followed at all bus-stops and inside the bus

Construction activities are allowed, but only with labourers who are in Delhi right now

Private offices can open at full strength but they should try that most of the employees work from home.

Markets can open but shops will open on odd-even basis

Sports complexes and stadiums can open but without spectators

Here’s what is not allowed

Barber shops, spas and saloons to remain closed

Stepping out of homes between 7 pm to 7 am, except for essential services will be prohibited.

Taxis & cabs will be allowed but only 2 passengers at a time

