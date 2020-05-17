Lockdown 4.0: What you can do and cannot
In lockdown 4.0, marketplaces can open but cinema halls, shopping malls, gymnasiums, swimming pools will remain closed. But sport complexes and stadiums will be permitted to open. Spectators will not be allowed.
India will enter the fourth phase of the lockdown on Monday. Lockdown 4.0 will last till May 31.
Here are 10 points about the latest lockdown extension:
1 All domestic and international air travel of passengers except for domestic medical services, domestic air ambulance and for security purposes for purposes as permitted by the MHA.
2 All metro rail services, schools, colleges, hotels, restaurants will continue to remain shut.
3 Marketplaces can open but cinema halls, shopping malls, gymnasiums, swimming pools will remain closed. But sport complexes and stadiums will be permitted to open. Spectators will not be allowed.
4 Inter-state travel of people will be allowed in Lockdown 4.0,
5 The zones - red, green, orange, containment zones and buffer zones will be decided by the states on the basis of parameters of ministry of health.
6 In containment zones, only essential activities shall be allowed.
7 Clause for private companies to make it mandatory for employees to use ‘Aarogya Setu’ app has been removed
8 Large gatherings including religious, cultural, sports, political, will not be permitted.
9 All religious places/places of worship will remain closed to the public. Religious congregations are strictly prohibited.
10. People over 65 years of age, people with co-morbidity, pregnant women and children below 10 years of age to stay at home, except for essential and health purposes.