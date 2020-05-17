Lockdown 4.0: What you can do and cannot

Commuters traffic crosses India Gate in New Delhi, India, on Monday, April 20, 2020. (Raj K Raj/HT PHOTO)

India will enter the fourth phase of the lockdown on Monday. Lockdown 4.0 will last till May 31.

Here are 10 points about the latest lockdown extension:

1 All domestic and international air travel of passengers except for domestic medical services, domestic air ambulance and for security purposes for purposes as permitted by the MHA.

2 All metro rail services, schools, colleges, hotels, restaurants will continue to remain shut.

3 Marketplaces can open but cinema halls, shopping malls, gymnasiums, swimming pools will remain closed. But sport complexes and stadiums will be permitted to open. Spectators will not be allowed.

4 Inter-state travel of people will be allowed in Lockdown 4.0,

5 The zones - red, green, orange, containment zones and buffer zones will be decided by the states on the basis of parameters of ministry of health.

6 In containment zones, only essential activities shall be allowed.

7 Clause for private companies to make it mandatory for employees to use ‘Aarogya Setu’ app has been removed

8 Large gatherings including religious, cultural, sports, political, will not be permitted.

9 All religious places/places of worship will remain closed to the public. Religious congregations are strictly prohibited.

10. People over 65 years of age, people with co-morbidity, pregnant women and children below 10 years of age to stay at home, except for essential and health purposes.