Lockdown 5.0: From Punjab to Tamil Nadu, how states have planned for easing restrictions

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times New Delhi

A healthcare worker checks a boy's temperature with an infrared thermometre at a camp in Mumbai’s Dharavi slum area, on May 29. (Reuters Photo)

Several states, including those worst hit by the coronavirus disease, such as Maharashtra, Gujarat, Rajasthan and Tamil Nadu, announced conditional easing of curbs on Sunday, a day after the central government unveiled the first of a three-phase plan to lift lockdown restrictions in a graded manner.

While most states allowed the resumption of public transport and inter-state travel from Monday, many remained undecided on reopening hotels, restaurants and places of worship. Some states like Delhi are expected to come out with their own guidelines on Monday.

Here’s a look at how states have decided to ease the restrictions in the first phase of unlocking:

Maharashtra

• The Maharashtra government extended till June 30 the lockdown in the state, but announced phase-wise resumption of activities under its “Mission Begin Again” plan.

• All markets and shops - but not malls - can reopen from June 5 on an odd-even basis, which means half of the shops in an area will open on every alternate day to avoid crowding.

• Only 10-15% of the staff can work from office beginning June 8 in red zones.

• Intra-district bus travel will resume with 50 per cent passenger capacity, but not inter-district bus travel.

• Morning walks and cycling will be permitted in public areas from June 3.

• Religious places are allowed to open from June 8. However, the Union home ministry’s guidelines also said there will be no relaxations for containment zones.

Gujarat

• In Gujarat, all shops and businesses outside containment zones can reopen on alternate days, while most restrictions on movement have been lifted.

• Four-wheelers with six seats can carry three passengers, pillion riders allowed on two-wheelers and state transport buses can operate with 60 per cent capacity.

Tamil Nadu

• Chief Minister K Palaniswami announced partial resumption of public transport such as a reduced fleet of buses from Monday, barring in Chennai and some adjoining districts with high number of Covid-19 cases.

• The ban on places of worship and inter-state bus transport will remain.

• E-pass will be compulsory for inter-state travel.

Uttar Pradesh

• The Uttar Pradesh government permitted inter-state travel, but said people from hotspot areas/containment zones in Delhi will not be allowed to travel to Noida and Ghaziabad.

Rajasthan

• All government and private offices can work with full capacity from Monday, but private workplaces should encourage working from home as much as possible.

• Inter- and intra-state movement allowed, but only on approved routes.

Telangana

• The lockdown has been extended in Telangana till June 30, but restrictions on inter-state transport and travel have been lifted.

• The government also decided to implement the guidelines issued by the Centre with regard to relaxations outside the containment zones with effect from June 8.

Karnataka

• Starting June 8, in line with the home ministry suggestions, Karnataka has decided to open religious places.

• It also has decided to reopen hotels, restaurants and other hospitality services as well as shopping malls.

• As recommended by the Centre, there will be a curfew from 9 pm to 5 am daily with all non-essential movement restricted.

Punjab

• Liquor and barber shops, beauty parlours, and spas to open from Monday in non-containment zones.

• The state government has directed the health and transport departments to come out with detailed standard operating procedures (SOPs) for permitted activities and movement between June 1 and June 30.

The Home Ministry on Saturday said ‘Unlock-1’ will come in force from June 8 under which the lockdown norms will be relaxed to a great extent, including opening of shopping malls, restaurants and religious places, while strict restrictions will remain in place till June 30 in the country’s worst-hit areas.

A total of 30 municipality areas in the country are considered to be the worst-hit.