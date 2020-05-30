Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / India News / Lockdown 5.0: Mall, restaurants, hotels, religious places can reopen from June 8

Lockdown 5.0: Mall, restaurants, hotels, religious places can reopen from June 8

The guidelines for Lockdown 5.0 has been released by the Central government

Updated: May 30, 2020 19:15 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Hotels and Restaurants and religious places will be allowed to reopen in the month of June. (PTI Photo)

The government has allowed the reopening of shopping malls, hotels, restaurants and other hospitality services along with the places of religious worship to people from June 8, however, these facilities will not be able to resume operations inside containment zones designated by authorities in states and additionally, the resumption of these activities is conditional to the standard operating procedures to be released by the ministry of health and welfare, said a government notification.

“Ministry of health and family welfare will issue Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for the above activities in consultation with the Central ministries/Departments concerned and other stakeholders, for ensuring social distancing and to contain the spread of Covid-19,” said the government order released by the ministry of home affairs.

According to the ministry the reopening of the various activities that had not been allowed till the end of the fourth phase of lockdown will be done in phases and the resumption of the above activities are part of Unlock 1.

Unlock 2 or phase-2 will see the resumption of educational institutions, training and coaching centres from July in consultation with the governments in states and union territories.



The fourth phase of the nationwide lockdown is ending tomorrow and it seems the Centre has given time till June 8 for the new relaxations to come into effect while extending the overarching lockdown to June 30.

The central notification adds that all activities will be permitted outside the containment zones which are now being decided individually by states and union territories based on the local factors.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

More rain, winds on the cards in Chandigarh
May 30, 2020 19:14 IST
Ain’t no gate high enough for this jumping jack doggo. Watch
May 30, 2020 19:11 IST
Karnataka adds 141 new Covid-19 cases, state count close to 3000-mark
May 30, 2020 19:10 IST
Lockdown musings from other countries
May 30, 2020 19:10 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.