Lockdown 5.0 guidelines: Here’s a list of activities allowed

The Central government has allowed the reopening of places of worship from June 8.

The government has extended the nationwide lockdown to June 30 through an order released on Saturday evening by the ministry of home affairs, however, it has also allowed resumption of some activities that had remained shut till now since the lockdown was first imposed on March 25. The government, however, has made it clear that the reopening will be done in phases and has also left enough room for states to tweak these relaxations as per the conditions prevailing in their jurisdictions.

List of activities allowed from June 1

1. Interstate movement of people and vehicles without the requirement of e-permit

2. Intrastate movement of people and vehicles

3. Movement of any type of goods and cargo for cross land-border trade

4. Night Curfew timing relaxed, it will now be observed between 9 pm and 5 am

Condition- A state or UT can still restrict the movement of people based on reasons of public health provided it gives wide publicity in advance regarding the restrictions and the procedures to be followed.

List of activities allowed from June 8- Unlock 1

1. Religious places of worship like Temples, Mosques, Gurdwaras and Churches

2. Shopping Malls

3. Hotels and Restaurants

4. Remaining hospitality sector

Condition - The reopening of above places will be governed by social distancing norms and other regulatory measures that will soon be released by the Union ministry of health and family welfare.

List of activities that may be allowed in July- Unlock 2

1. School and Colleges

2. Educational institutions

3. Training institutions

4. Coaching institutions

Condition- A decision on the reopening of educational institutions mentioned above will be taken in July after states and UTs consult stakeholders.

List of activities to be opened in Unlock 3

1. Regular international air travel

2. Metro rail services

3. Cinema Halls

4. Gymnasiums

5. Swimming pools

6. Entertainment parks

7. Theatres

8. Bars

9. Auditoriums

10. Assembly Halls

Condition- The government has not set a date for reopening the above activities mentioned under phase-3/ unlock-3 and the home ministry order says that a date for their reopening will be decided after “assessment of the situation.”

Activities allowed in containment zones from June 1

Only essential services like grocery, bakery, medicine, vegetables