Lockdown 5: Mamata allows all offices to work with 100% staff from June 8; says nothing on local train

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday announced that all offices, government and private, can operate in the state with cent per cent workforce from June 8. The jute mills and tea industry, however, are allowed to summon full staff strength from June 1, when all religious places will also have the permission to open provided they not let more than 10 persons congregate at a time.

“Jute and tea industries will be allowed to operate with 100% workforce from June 1. From June 8, all government and private offices can operate with their full workforce,” Banerjee said at the state secretariat on Friday.

Justifying her decision to allow the opening of religious places from June 1, she said, “Since the Centre is allowing huge gatherings in Shramik Special trains, not even leaving the middle berths empty, there is no reason why religious places should not be opened with restrictions. However, no religious gathering or festival would be allowed. Only 10 persons can gather at a religious place at any given time.”

Her decision to allow offices to function with full workforce without clarifying whether local trains and metro rail will resume operations too, created confusion among the office-goers.

“If local trains do not ply, how would I reach office?” asked Samir Biswas, a resident of Serampore in Hooghly district, about 30 km from Kolkata, who works at a private firm in central Kolkata.

Some netizens raised the question on social media and some also commented on Mamata Banerjee’s Facebook page. There are many who daily travel for work to Kolkata from distant districts of Nadia and Burdwan, covering over 100 kilometers one way.

According to CM Banerjee, “Government buses are plying with 20 passengers. Auto-rickshaws and taxis have been allowed to ply with two passengers. Whether more passengers could be allowed on buses, needs to be considered.”

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national secretary Rahul Sinha said the chief minister was taking decisions without planning. Party state unit president Dilip Ghosh said, “The private busses have said they cannot operate with 20 passengers without increased fare. The government flatly refused any increase in fare. So, the private buses are not on the streets. I wonder how people are going to reach the office.”

Banerjee on Friday again took potshots at the railways for transporting migrant workers in crowded trains. “I wonder whether they mean to run Shramik Special trains or corona special trains,” the chief minister said.