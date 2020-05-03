Lockdown: 6 migrant workers from Odisha among 8 injured in bus accidents on way back home

The bus, ferrying migrant workers from Gujarat to Odisha, fell into a roadside ditch on the Nagpur-Amravati National Highway in Maharashtra, on Sunday morning. (HT Photo )

Eight people, including six migrant workers on their way back to Odisha, were injured in two separate bus accidents in Maharashtra and Odisha on Sunday.

Five people, including two minors and two bus staff, were injured when the bus ferrying them from Surat in Gujarat fell in a roadside ditch on the Nagpur-Amravati National Highway in Maharashtra on Sunday morning. The bus, with 50 Odia migrant workers, had left Surat on Friday.

The injured, admitted to the Karanja hospital in Maharashtra for treatment, will be brought to Odisha later in another bus along with the other passengers.

In the second incident, another bus carrying 50 migrant workers from Surat to Ganjam, hit a roadside kerb at Kalinga Ghati hilly road, leaving three people injured. This is the second accident on this road.

On Saturday evening, two migrant workers returning from Surat to their homes in Ganjam district were killed and a few others were injured when the bus carrying them swerved off at the same Kalinga Ghati road in Kandhamal district and dashed against roadside kerb. The two deceased were thrown off the vehicle.

In a separate incident, another migrant worker died in a bus on Saturday while he was on his way back home in Odisha’s Ganjam district. The man had been unwell for some time. When the bus carrying him and others from Surat entered Raipur in Chhatisgarh, he was found unconscious. He was rushed to hospital where doctors declared him dead.

Odisha’s transport minister Padmanabha Behera said the mishaps seem to be occurring due to reckless driving and lack of enough knowledge about driving in hilly roads. Behera said the drivers would be asked not to drive the buses beyond 40 kmph on those roads.

Meanwhile, the number of positive cases in the state climbed to 160 as Ganjam district reported its first cases with two migrant workers from Surat testing positive for Covid-19. A 17-year-old male and 22-year-old male who had returned from Surat a day earlier were found positive, but without any symptoms.

The state government has prepared close to 3 lakh quarantine beds for the migrant workers returning from other States.