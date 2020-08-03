Sections
Home / India News / Lockdown dates change in Bengal for the fourth time since July 28

Lockdown dates change in Bengal for the fourth time since July 28

Earlier on Monday, the Bharatiya Janata Party’s Bengal unit had urged the state government to withdraw the lockdown restrictions on August 5. Trinamool Congress leaders, however, had claimed that the program was to be telecast live and people can watch it on television at home.

Updated: Aug 03, 2020 23:19 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Kolkata

The new lockdown dates announced on Monday are August 5, 8, 20, 21, 27, 28 and 31. (AP PHOTO.)

The Mamata Banerjee-led administration in West Bengal changed the bi-weekly lockdown dates once again on Monday keeping the number of lockdown-days the same.

This is the fourth time that the dates have been changed since July 28, when the dates were first announced. The government, however, didn’t change the August 5 date, which coincides with the Ram Temple Bhoomi Pujan at Ayodhya.

Earlier on Monday, the Bharatiya Janata Party’s Bengal unit had urged the state government to withdraw the lockdown restrictions on August 5. Trinamool Congress leaders, however, had claimed that the program was to be telecast live and people can watch it on television at home.

The new lockdown dates announced on Monday are August 5, 8, 20, 21, 27, 28 and 31. Earlier the dates were August 5, 8, 16, 17, 23, 24 and 31.



It was on July 28, that Banerjee for the first time told the media at the state secretariat that bi-weekly lockdown would be enforced on weekends barring August 1 and August 15. Minutes later she changed the dates.

Late at night, on the same day, the home department tweeted changing the dates further and bringing down the number of days from nine to seven. It said that the government had received appeals and requests from different quarters.

A few days later the state erroneously changed one date, but was quick to publish a clarification rectifying it.

On Monday, the state government again said that it has received “several requests and appeals” to relax complete lockdown on certain dates which are coinciding with some festivals and local community based customs.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Lockdown dates change in Bengal for the fourth time since July 28
Aug 03, 2020 23:19 IST
Mundhwa police book landlord for assaulting tenant
Aug 03, 2020 23:11 IST
Donald Trump says TikTok must sell US operations by September 15 or close
Aug 03, 2020 23:11 IST
Maoist landmine kills two tribals in forest area of Visakhapatnam
Aug 03, 2020 23:08 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.