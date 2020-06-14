Sections
Home / India News / Lockdown delayed Covid peak: Study

Lockdown delayed Covid peak: Study

The eight-week lockdown in India shifts the peak of the epidemic by 34-76 days and reduces the number of cases at the end of the lockdown by 69-97% , a new pre-print study by...

Updated: Jun 14, 2020 23:38 IST

By HT Correspondent,

The eight-week lockdown in India shifts the peak of the epidemic by 34-76 days and reduces the number of cases at the end of the lockdown by 69-97% , a new pre-print study by academics at the Department of Community Medicine and School of Public health at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Research and Education and Research, Chandigarh, London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, London, ICMR, New Delhi claimed.

India imposed a lockdown that was nearly 10 weeks long and some of the restrictions are still in place (although many have been eased).

The study, which is yet to be peer reviewed also claimed that “intensification of public health surveillance measures with 60% effectiveness” would reduce the number of cases at the peak by 70% and cumulatively by 26.6%. Such measures would also reduce the requirement for ICU beds and ventilators by 83%, the study added. Interestingly, the study puts the cost of managing Covid-19 at India at 4.5% of GDP in the absence of any “intervention” and 6.2% with “intensified public health measures.”

The study was based on a Susceptible-Exposed-Infectious-Recovered (or SERI) model.



Worryingly, the study said that India’s health care infrastructure may prove inadequate later this year with the demand for isolation and ICU beds and ventilators exceeding supply in November even with “intensified public health measures with 60% effectiveness.”

The study was funded by ICMR.

.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

‘Need transparency in rules for cancelled flights, return of fares’
Jun 15, 2020 01:45 IST
Navi Mumbai’s Covid-19 cases at 3,903
Jun 15, 2020 01:43 IST
Two crematorium staffers in Thane test positive for Covid-19
Jun 15, 2020 01:33 IST
Navi Mumbai cops to soon get app to monitor vitals
Jun 15, 2020 01:26 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.