Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / India News / Lockdown exit: Surveillance cameras to speed up NH-58 work in Haridwar with eye on Mahakumbh-2021

Lockdown exit: Surveillance cameras to speed up NH-58 work in Haridwar with eye on Mahakumbh-2021

IP cameras are being installed for round the clock monitoring of the progress of the NH construction work.

Updated: May 31, 2020 18:38 IST

By Sandeep Rawat | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Hindustan Times Haridwar

Highway construction work going on in Haridwar which is to get completed before Mahakumbh. (HT Photo)

Under pressure to complete construction work on the national highway 58 between Narsain and Haridwar before Mahakumbh in 2021, the authorities are installing internet protocol cameras for monitoring and reviewing the progress in an attempt to cut further delays in the project which was stalled for more than a month due to coronavirus triggered national lockdown.

The authorities are mindful that more time is likely to be lost during the approaching monsoon season and therefore have sped up the broadening work on NH-58 stretch on a war footing to meet the revised deadline of November 2020.

The high-end IP cameras will help the Haridwar district magistrate and senior National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) officials to keep an eye on the progress of the work.

The HT Guide to Coronavirus COVID-19



IP cameras send image data via the internet but unlike analog CCTV cameras, they don’t require any local recording device and work on just internet connection.



“IP cameras will aid in vital monitoring of the work which needs to be completed before Mahakumbh-2021. Directives have been given to the national highway officials and the nodal agency to ensure the NH broadening work gets completed by November end,” said C Ravi Shankar, district magistrate Haridwar.

“Currently major works like Roorkee bypass junction, Patanjali Yogpeeth flyover, Jwalapur, Bahadrabad railway bridge, Singh Dwar flyover, Pawan Dham flyover and several underpasses are in progress. Directions regarding their timebound completion have also been given to the authorities concerned. To ensure the quality of works, I have sought a third party audit report from NH officials, as no compromise on quality will be allowed,” he said.

Nodal information officer, NHAI, Atul Sharma said work has been going on at a fast pace and expressed confidence that all the related work will get completed by November end.

“Administration has assured us that there will be no shortage of requisite construction and raw material so that the site work doesn’t get affected or delayed,” he said.

Meanwhile, onsite measures are being taken to ensure site officials and construction workers involved in the project are protected from coronavirus.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Bihar residents offer food to people on Mizoram-bound train. Watch
May 31, 2020 19:40 IST
Nepal govt moves to back new map legally, tables constitutional amendment
May 31, 2020 19:40 IST
Hooman-cat duo won not just the game but netizens hearts too. Watch
May 31, 2020 19:37 IST
Covid latest: AIIMS, Safdarjung accused of reporting deaths late, Delhi records highest single day spike
May 31, 2020 19:35 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.