Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / India News / Lockdown extended in Bihar till September 6 as Covid-19 cases spike

Lockdown extended in Bihar till September 6 as Covid-19 cases spike

The home department issued the order to extend the lockdown after a high-level meeting.

Updated: Aug 17, 2020 14:48 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Meenakshi Ray, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Community health volunteers check the temperature of a woman during a check up campaign for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19). (Reuters Photo)

The Bihar government has extended the lockdown to control the spread of Sars-Cov-2, which causes Covid-19, till September 6 amid the rising number of cases in the state, according to a report on Monday.

HT’s sister publication Hindustan said the home department issued the extension order after a high-level meeting. The order issued on July 30 will be effective, Hindustan reported.

The previous order, which was issued till August 16 under which religious places in Bihar were not allowed to open, will stand. Prohibition on religious, political, social or cultural events and restrictions on bus services have been upheld.

Commercial and private establishments have been allowed to open but parks, gyms and educational institutions will remain closed as before, Hindustan reported.



tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

CB-CID office shut for fumigation as 2 contract Covid-19
Aug 17, 2020 14:51 IST
Post-COVID clinic to help analyse patients reporting fresh symptoms
Aug 17, 2020 14:42 IST
Lockdown extended in Bihar till September 6 as Covid-19 cases spike
Aug 17, 2020 14:48 IST
Andaman & Nicobar Islands Covid-19 tally rises to 2,399
Aug 17, 2020 14:35 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.