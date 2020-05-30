Lockdown extended in containment zones till June 30: MHA

In Phase I, the order said, religious places and places of worship for public, hotels, restaurants and other hospitality services and shopping malls will be permitted to open from June 8. (Photo Mohd Zakir/HT photo)

The Centre on Saturday extended the lockdown in containment zones till June 30 and said all economic activities can restart in a phased manner outside those zones.

The fourth phase of the nationwide lockdown, necessitated by the coronavirus outbreak, was scheduled to end tomorrow.

The order said there will be strict enforcement of lockdown in containment zones.

New guidelines, the MHA said, have been issued after extensive consultations with states and union territories. Home minister Amit Shah fronted the discussions with chief ministers on Thursday. He then met Prime Minister Modi, informing him about the inputs from various CMs. On Saturday, the home ministry extended the lockdown.

In Phase I, the order said, religious places and places of worship for public, hotels, restaurants and other hospitality services and shopping malls will be permitted to open from June 8.

The health ministry will issue SOPs for the above activities, in consultation with the Central Ministries and departments concerned and other stakeholders, for ensuring social distancing and to contain the spread of Covid-19.

In Phase II, schools, colleges, etc will be opened. The state governments have been advised to hold consultations at the institution level with parents and other stakeholders. Based on the feedback, a decision on the re-opening of these institutions will be taken in the month of July, 2020. The ministry will then prepare SOP for these institutions.

Only a limited number of activities will remain prohibited throughout the country. These are: International air travel of passengers, operation of Metro Rail, cinema halls, gymnasiums, swimming pools, entertainment parks, theatres, bars and auditoriums, assembly halls and similar places. Also, social, political, sporting activities, cultural, and religious functions and other large congregations will remain out of bounds. In Phase III, dates for their opening will be decided based on assessment of the situation.