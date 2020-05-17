Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / India News / Lockdown 4.0: Tamil Nadu extends statewide curbs till May 31, resumes public transport in some areas

Lockdown 4.0: Tamil Nadu extends statewide curbs till May 31, resumes public transport in some areas

Chief Minister K Palaniswami said the lockdown is extended till May 31 and the curbs including bar on functioning of educational institutions, public entry into religious places and relaxations already in force will continue throughout the state.

Updated: May 17, 2020 16:43 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, New Delhi

Labourers work at a salt pan, during a government-imposed nationwide lockdown as a preventive measure against the coronavirus, at Marakkanam in Viluppuram district. (PTI)

Tamil Nadu on Sunday extended state-wide lockdown triggered by the coronavirus outbreak in the country and joined the list of states who have entered the fourth cycle of extension of restrictions.

Additionally, Tamil Nadu has allowed resumption of public and private transport in 25 districts of the state beginning May 18, when the fourth phase of current nationwide lockdown kicks in. However, the same restrictions as seen during the third phase of lockdown will continue in 12 other districts including Chennai, which is among coronavirus hotspots in the country.

Chief Minister Palaniswami on Sunday afternoon made the announcement to extend the lockdown in the state by two more weeks till May 31 but with more relaxations. Tamil Nadu is the third-worst Covid-19 affected state in the country after Maharashtra and Gujarat. The number of positive cases in the state has crossed the 10,000-mark and reached 10,585 as on Sunday.

For Coronavirus Live Updates



People in 25 districts including Coimbatore, Salem, Erode, Tirupur, Namakkal and Karur will be able to avail government and private bus transportation for intradistrict commute, the government said and added that no special permission in the form of TN e-pass will be required for the purpose.



The HT Guide to Coronavirus COVID-19

Public transport in the state has been under suspension since March 24 evening, hours before the first phase of nationwide lockdown was clamped to contain the spread of Covid-19.

In the 12 other districts, the curbs in effect will continue even after the end of the third phase of lockdown on Sunday.

While the full range of additional exemptions granted in the 25 districts with the purpose of resumption of business and industrial activities have not been revealed yet, the state government has made it plain and simple that the restrictions on the functioning of educational institutions, public entry into religious places, mass gatherings for political and social purposes will continue.

It also clarified that no relaxations that are already in effect will be withdrawn.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Tripura to start ‘ Super 30’ scheme for students to crack engineering, medical exams
May 17, 2020 16:36 IST
Kapil Sharma loves travelling, Bharti reveals their holiday plans
May 17, 2020 16:38 IST
Sonu Sood arranges buses for migrant workers to send home in UP
May 17, 2020 16:36 IST
India brings down coronavirus test swab price to one-tenth
May 17, 2020 16:27 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.