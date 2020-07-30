Sections
Home / India News / Lockdown extended till August 31 in Tamil Nadu

Lockdown extended till August 31 in Tamil Nadu

There will be complete lockdown on all Sundays (August 2, 9, 16, 23 and 30), according to a release issued by the government of Tamil Nadu.

Updated: Jul 30, 2020 14:31 IST

By Asian News International| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi, Chennai

A total of 6,426 new Covid-19 cases and 82 deaths were reported in Tamil Nadu as of Wednesday, the state’s health department informed. (HT Photo)

The lockdown has been extended in Tamil Nadu till August 31 as part of efforts to contain the spread of Covid-19, the state government announced on Thursday.

Earlier yesterday, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister E Palaniswamy said that more than 500 medical camps had been set up in Chennai to test the Covid-19 cases in the city, and have benefitted close to 1,45,000 people.

“Over 500 medical camps operating in Chennai, due to which 1,45,000 people being benefited,” the CM said after his meeting with district collectors.



Speaking out about mobile hospitals in Chennai and several parts of the state, he added, “As many as 70 mobile hospitals have been started in Chennai, while there are 1,126 mobile hospitals in other parts of the state.”

The CM further said that the door-to-door check-up drive has been boosted in Chennai to check Covid-19 cases in the city.

A total of 6,426 new Covid-19 cases and 82 deaths were reported in Tamil Nadu as of Wednesday, the state’s health department informed.

The state’s tally of positive cases stands at 2,34,114, including 57,490 active cases and 1,72,883 recoveries. So far, 3,741 coronavirus deaths have been reported from the state.

