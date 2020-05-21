Sections
Lockdown implementation effective in keeping Covid numbers low: Health ministry

Both Central and state governments have earmarked 3,027 dedicated Covid-19 hospitals and health centres along with 7,013 Covid-19 care centres across the country.

Updated: May 21, 2020 18:18 IST

By Rhythma Kaul, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Shops open at Laxmi Road market during lockdown in Pune, Maharashtra, India, on Wednesday, May 20, 2020. (Ravindra Joshi/Hindustan Times)

The Union Ministry of Health & Family Welfare (MoH&FW) on Wednesday issued a statement and defended the nationwide lockdown restrictions enforced on March 25 in a bid to contain the spread of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak, “as the period has been gainfully utilised to ramp up the health infrastructure in the country”.

The ministry was responding to reports that claimed that lockdown has been largely ineffective.

“This is not correct to say. The idea was to work towards improving healthcare services in a bid to ensure that all those who need treatment get it in time,” said a senior health ministry official, requesting anonymity

In all the dedicated health facilities together there are 2.81 lakh isolation beds, 31,250 intensive care unit beds, and 11,387 oxygen- supported beds.

“India has managed to put up a better fight against Covid-19, as compared to many other developed and developing countries. Of the one-lakh cases, we have sent a significant number (over 40,000) home after treatment, and most of the remaining 60,000 people are also on road to recovery. As far as Covid-19-related deaths are concerned, India has managed to keep the mortality rate also low, as compared to other countries. We’re doing fine,” said Union health minister, Harsh Vardhan, during an event on reaching 10 million Ayushman Bharat beneficiaries.

The Centre has supplied 65 lakh personal protection equipment (PPE) coveralls, and 101.07 lakh N-95 masks to the states. From importing most of the PPE components, India has successfully identified domestic manufacturers and is producing nearly three lakh PPE coveralls and an equal number of N-95 masks in the country.

“This is a remarkable achievement. It was made possible because the government had time to prepare for an infrastructure upgrade. The country is fully prepared to manage the situation if the cases were to surge. We are comfortably placed at the moment. There is no need to panic,” said the ministry official.

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) constituted a National Task Force that has held 20 meetings since mid-March and is responsible for taking scientific and technical decisions in managing the viral outbreak.

“A well-coordinated approach has been adopted to activate the scientific community of the country, who are contributing by working round the clock to develop new testing kits, protective equipment, respiratory devices, etc. This approach has helped in providing a common platform for sharing of best practices, a collaboration of work, development of need-based innovations, and in avoiding duplication of research work,” said the ministry in a statement.

“With the help of institutions under the department of science and technology (DST) and sister ministries, DST is taking the lead in coordinating the effort to map and upscale appropriate technologies in India for addressing a plethora of issues related to Covid-19. The department of biotechnology and its public sector unit (PSU), Biotechnology Industry Research Assistance Council (BIRAC) has announced a Covid-19 research consortium call to support diagnostics, vaccines, novel therapeutics, repurposing of drugs or any other intervention for control of Covid-19,” it added.

Experts also agree that India’s low numbers are because of the preventive steps taken at an initial stage when the viral outbreak was reported.

“The lockdown was supposed to buy us time, which it has managed to do. Now, we need to consolidate the gains. People will need to incorporate the behavioural changes for good such as avoid attending mass gatherings, wearing masks, maintaining hygiene, following cough etiquettes, staying at home if feeling unwell etc.,” said Dr Jugal Kishore, head of department, community medicine, Vardhman Mahavir Medical College and Safdarjung Hospital.

