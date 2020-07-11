Lockdown in Guwahati, rest of Kamrup Metro district extended by till July 19

The Assam government on Saturday decided to extend the ongoing 14-day lockdown in Guwahati and the rest of the Kamrup Metro district by another week due to the ever-increasing number of Covid-19 cases.

The state’s biggest city and rest of Kamrup Metro has been under total lockdown since June 28 which was to initially end on July 12.

In an order issued on Saturday evening Assam chief secretary Kumar Sanjay Krishna informed that the extension of lockdown will come into effect from 6 pm on July 12 and will continue till 7 pm on July 19.

“There is continuing large scale spread of Covid-19 occurring in almost the entire district of Kamrup Metro which may be a major threat to public health, hygiene and safety of the general population,” Krishna said in a statement.

“Due to extensive testing, isolation and other restrictive measures, community spread of Covid-19 has been contained to some extent and is showing encouraging downward trend which necessitates further extension of prohibitory measures in order to contain spread of the pandemic,” he added.

On Friday, eight deaths were reported from Guwahati. Seven of the deaths took place at Guwahati Medical College Hospital (GMCH) while one person died at the Covid care centre opened at Indian Institute of Technology-Guwahati (IIT-G).

According to the order, movement of individuals shall remain strictly prohibited. There will be a ban on movement of private vehicles, both two wheelers and four wheelers, except for medical emergencies.

All government offices, private offices, business, commercial establishments, shops and trade activities will remain closed except standalone grocery shops and shops dealing with personal hygiene goods, which will be allowed to open from 9 am to 4 pm from Monday to Friday while maintaining social distancing and safety protocols.

All industrial establishments except continuous process industries will remain closed. All public transport, educational institutions, hospitality services, places of worship and sports, social, political, entertainment, cultural, religious gatherings shall remain suspended.

Exemptions from the lockdown include movement of defence and police personnel, government officials involved in important duties, fire services, disaster management, electricity, water supply, garbage disposal, health workers, banks (with skeletal staff), ATMs, milk supply, baby products, medicines, telecommunication, print and electronic media and train and air services.

House-to-house sale of fruits and vegetables will be allowed from 8 am to 2 pm from Monday to Friday. E-commerce activities supplying fruits, vegetables and other essential items are allowed to operate between 10 am and 4 pm from Monday to Friday.

Only those hotels used for quarantine and by crew of airlines will be allowed to operate, government directorates and secretariat will function with skeletal staff and petrol pumps allowed to open.

Over a dozen districts have imposed restrictions on to and fro movement to Kamrup Metro to restrict community spread of the disease in their areas. Two other districts, Dima Hasao and Jorhat, have also imposed total lockdown.

Till Saturday, Assam had recorded 15,536 COVID-19 positive cases with 35 deaths and 9, 848 recoveries. In the past two weeks Guwahati and rest of Kamrup Metro has recorded nearly 6,000 positive cases.