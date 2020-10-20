Sections
Home / India News / ‘Markets are bright again amid festive season but...’: Top quotes from PM Modi’s address

‘Markets are bright again amid festive season but...’: Top quotes from PM Modi’s address

PM Modi emphasised the importance of adhering to Covid-19 preventive norms, maintaining social distancing and wearing masks.

Updated: Oct 20, 2020, 18:41 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Sparshita Saxena, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation on Tuesday. (ANI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday addressed the nation as the country continues to battle the Covid-19 pandemic amid the festive season. The prime minister’s address comes at a time when the nation is celebrating Navratri and Durga Puja with the festival of lights, Diwali, around the corner.

PM Modi emphasised the importance of adhering to Covid-19 preventive norms, maintaining social distancing and wearing masks. He said, the lockdown may have been lifted, “but the virus still exists”. He urged the public not to lower guard amid the festive season and observe utmost caution. He also said that the government is working at “war footing” to make Covid-19 vaccine accessible to the public as soon as it is made available.

Here are the highlights from PM Modi’s address:

• In this festive season, markets are bright again but we need to remember that the lockdown might have ended but the virus still persists.



• With efforts of every Indian over last 7-8 months, India is in a stable situation, we must not let it deteriorate.

• People are not careful anymore. This isn’t right. If you step out without mask, you put your families at risk.

• Remember, whether it is America or Europe, cases declined and then there was a sudden spike.

• India’s recovery rate in the country is good. The fatality rate is low.

• In India, 5,500 people out of every 10 Lakh population in India are infected, whereas in countries like the US & Brazil this figure is around 25,000.

• In fight against Covid-19, increased number of tests has been our strength.

• Government is preparing to arrive at the vaccine and make it accessible to every Indian as soon as it is made available.

“I pray to all of you, I want to see all of you safe and your families happy. I want to see festivals bring cheer your lives,

