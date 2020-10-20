‘Lockdown may be over but Covid-19 is still around’: PM Modi in address to nation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said the countrymen should not forget that the lockdown may be over but the virus that causes the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) is still around as he addressed the nation.

“It has been a long journey from Janta Curfew to now. Economic activities are also increasing. Many people have started going out of their houses. The festival season is around and markets too have been full of buzz,” said PM Modi.

“But we must not forget that the lockdown may be over but the virus that causes the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) is still around,” he added.

Also Read: Highlights from PM Modi’s address to nation

The prime minister then highlighted the strides made by the country in the battle against Covid-19, but said that the number of cases are increasing in other parts if the world. He asked the people of the country to be careful.

“If you are negligent, you are putting the lives of others at risk,” PM Modi said.

He also said that there is no room for complacency till the time Covid-19 vaccine is out. “All countries are working on a war-footing for making Covid-19 vaccine. The government is preparing for making the vaccine accessible to every Indian as soon as it is made available,” he said and added “no dhilai (complacency) till we have a vaccine”.

“I pray to all of you, I want to see all of you safe and your families happy. I want to see festivals bring cheer your lives,” the prime minister said as he ended his 12-minute address.

This was his seventh address to the nation since the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic hit the country.

The address comes ahead of the festival season in the country, when experts have warned there could be a surge in the number of Covid-19 cases if people lower their guard.

In his past addresses, PM Modi spoke about various measures, including lockdown, being taken to curb the pandemic and also announced economic and welfare packages.

In his last address on June 30, PM Modi had announced extension of the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY), a programme to provide free ration for over 80 crore people, mostly poor, by five more months till November end.

Before that, he had addressed the nation on May 12 when he had announced a Rs 20 lakh crore financial package to boost the economy recovering from coronavirus-induced lockdown. PM Modi asked the nation on April 3, in a video message, to light lamps for frontline workers battling the coronavirus pandemic on April 5. He had on April 14 extended the lockdown period till May 3.

The Prime Minister announced a Janta Curfew, in his March 19 address, and urged people to stay home voluntarily on March 22. On March 24, he announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown. The government have lifted most of the restrictions which were put in place during the lockdown to curb the spread of the pandemic.