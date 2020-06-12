Lockdown not to be re-announced in Maharashtra, tweets CM Thackeray’s office

Lockdown will not be reintroduced in Maharashtra, tweeted chief minister Uddhav Thackeray’s office on Friday, quelling rumours about a possible reintroduction of a total shutdown amid spike in coronavirus cases in the state.

The people have also been advised to follow guidelines and maintain social distancing to stem the spread of the disease.

“Lockdown will not be re-announced. Chief Minister Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray has requested and appealed to the people not to crowd anywhere and follow the instructions given by the government,” tweeted chief minister Thackeray’s office.

In Maharashtra, which has the highest number of coronavirus cases in the country, the number of Covid-19 cases crossed 97,000, with 3,590 deaths on Friday. It has outnumbered the total number of cases in China.

State health minister Rajesh Tope on Thursday said 500 additional ICU beds will be made available within a week in Mumbai. He suggested limited resumption of suburban train services in the metropolis.

The recovery rate of patients in Mumbai is now 50 per cent. The number of patients testing positive for Covid-19 in Dharavi (once a hotspot) has also come down significantly, the minister said.