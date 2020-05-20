Lockdown relaxation: Offices in educational institutions, malls allowed to open in Rajasthan

The lockdown restrictions were imposed since end-March to contain the spread of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak. (HT photo/ Himanshu Vyas)

Rajasthan government has allowed the opening up of offices located in shopping malls and educational institutes for non-academic activities amid the easing of prevailing lockdown restrictions, which were enforced since end-March to contain the spread of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said that the viral outbreak is under control in the state, which has led to the opening up of economic activities in line with the latest guidelines issued by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) last Sunday.

Gehlot also reviewed the restrictions under lockdown 4:0, which was enforced from Monday till May 31.

Additional chief secretary (home), Rajiv Swaroop, said that the offices of all educational institutions have been allowed to open for non-academic work. Though shopping malls have not been allowed to open, offices located in them have been permitted to resume their operations, he added.

Chief secretary-level talks are being held with Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, and Maharashtra to operate inter-state bus services in a bid to ferry migrant workers back home.

Additional Chief Secretary Subodh Agrawal said that the movement of stranded migrant workers would considerably ease, as 23 trains would bring back many over the next five days.

The CM has appointed Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers as in-charge for 11 districts, where there have been a spike in Covid-19 positive cases because of the arrival of migrant workers. The nominated officers have been urged to come up with an action plan to improve healthcare facilities, including institutional quarantine, in these 11 Covid-19-hit districts.

The state government has appointed Bhaskar A Sawant for Pali and Sirohi; Naveen Mahajan for Jodhpur; Muktanand Agarwal for Jalore; Omprakash for Barmer; Nareshpal Gangwar for Nagaur; Samit Sharma for Sikar, Ashutosh AT Pendenekar for Udaipur; KK Pathak for Bhilwara; Praveen Gupta for Bikaner; and Bhawani Singh Detha for Rajsamand.

Rajasthan’s director-general of police (DGP) Bhupendra Singh has warned that those found violating social distancing norms would be booked under the Rajasthan Epidemic Ordinance.

He said challans have been issued to 8,134 for not wearing face masks in public places; 1,201 challans for those selling goods to people who were not wearing face masks; 73 for spitting in public places; 64 for selling tobacco products; and 2,525 for violating social distancing norms.