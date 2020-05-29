Lockdown should be extended beyond May 31: Haryana minister Anil Vij

Commuters at the Delhi-Gurugram border as Gurugram police screen them before allowing passage into the city, Friday, May 29, 2020. (Vipin Kumar/HT Photo)

The nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus disease Covid-19 should continue beyond the fourth phase which will end on May 31, Haryana’s home minister Anil Vij said of Friday.

He said that giving more relaxations can lead to an increase in coronavirus cases, news agency PTI reported.

“If you ask my personal opinion, strictness will have to be maintained. Giving more relaxations at this stage can lead to increase in cases. Because the stage at which coronavirus is right now, need of the hour is that lockdown should be extended,” he told reporters in Chandigarh.

Giving reason for his suggestion about lockdown extension, the minister said that there already exists relaxations in lockdown norms and more relaxations would result in spike in cases.

“Already relaxations have been given like opening of ‘bazaar’ (markets), factories… domestic flights have restarted. I am not in favour of more relaxations because cases are going up,” Vij said, adding he would convey his opinion to the chief minister.

Haryana on Thursday registered 123 fresh Covid-19 cases, biggest single-day spike, and one death in Gurugram, its worst-affected district. Sixty-eight of the new cases were detected in Gurugram alone. The state’s case count now stands at 1,504, while the death toll is 19.

Vij also justified the strictness at Haryana-Delhi border, citing a sharp increase in coronavirus cases during the past week in Haryana districts bordering the national capital. The minister had ordered sealing the Delhi-Gurugram border on Thursday.

Anil Vij, who also has the health portfolio, on Thursday wrote a letter to the additional chief secretary, home department stating that sharp increase in the Covid-19 cases in Haryana was happening due to large scale movement of people between Delhi and the state.

“Cases are increasing in the districts adjoining Delhi. The main reason for this is movement of people from Delhi into these adjoining districts of Haryana. Barring the categories exempted by the Delhi High Court and those exempted by the Centre under lockdown 4.0, the state borders for others will remain completely sealed,” the order had said.

Following the sealing, hundreds of commuters were stuck on the Delhi-Gurugram on Friday morning. Police said all the 11 points that connect Gurugram and Delhi had been sealed and entry would be allowed on the basis of passes issued by the district administration.

Restrictions were also put up at Delhi-Faridabad border.

Talking to media, Vij said , that if Haryana allowed free movement of people at its borders with Delhi, then its cases would be at par with the national capital.

“I regularly monitor things and keep a close watch on the situation. Here we are trying to save each life, if we do not maintain strictness at the borders and allow free movement of people, then I can say undoubtedly, our cases would be at par with Delhi. I have to stop free movement of people,” Vij asserted.

However, he added that if the central government will allow free movement of people after lockdown 4.0 ends on May 31, the state will follow the directions.

Gurugram district reported 68 positive cases on Thursday — the highest single-day spike so far — taking the number of cases in the district to 405. The district has the highest number of cases in Haryana.

The death toll due to the disease in Delhi stands at 316 as against 19 people in Haryana, according to the Union health ministry data on Friday evening. With, 16,281 active cases, the national capital has over ten-times more cases than Haryana which has 1,504 Covid-19 active cases.