Tripura CM says lockdown will exist in some forms until vaccine is developed

The Covid-19 lockdown will continue in some or the other form till a vaccine is developed for the coronavirus, Tripura chief minister Biplab Kumar Deb has said.

“The lockdown is till May 3 as of now, and it is a long way to exit the lockdown. It is not possible now to restart inter-state bus, train or air services. Lockdown is the only way and people need to accept this as part of their lives,” he told reporters at the Civil Secretariat late on Wednesday evening.

“The lockdown will continue in some form or other till a vaccine for the coronavirus is developed,” he said without specifying whether he was referring to restrictions across the country or in Tripura.

Deb made the remarks after holding a meeting of all political parties at the Civil Secretariat. Representatives of 18 parties, including the CPI-M, Congress, INPT, BJP and its alliance partner IPFT, joined the meeting.

Speaking about initiatives to tackle the economic crisis after the lockdown, Deb said the primary sectors, such as agriculture, horticulture, dairy and poultry farms, are the mainstay of the state’s economy and work has already started in these fields. Besides, 50 of the state’s 75 industrial units have resumed functioning.

“Though Tripura is a small state, our government has adopted initiatives to revive the economy after the lockdown. We have started to work in the primary sectors and 50 industrial units have already started functioning,” he said.

“We have helped all the poor people in terms of cash benefits and supplies of rations during the lockdown. They have received different amounts, ranging between Rs 2,000 and Rs 5,000 in their bank accounts and free rations,” said Deb.

During the meeting, the CPI-M demanded the state government should provide personal protective equipment (PPE) to people engaged in cleaning and sanitation tasks, and food items such as potatoes, pulses and onions to poor families for three months.

The Congress stressed that government benefits should reach people living in areas under the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC).

Currently, Tripura has buffer stocks of rice for 76 days, wheat for 80 days, sugar for 42 days, lentil pulses for 17 days, and salt for 14 days.