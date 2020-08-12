Locked in a room, six cows starve to death in Madhya Pradesh

At least six cows died of suffocation and starvation on Tuesday after they were locked by some villagers in a room in an abandoned building for three days in a village in Madhya Pradesh’s Shivpuri district - 312 km north of Bhopal, in Gwalior-Chambal region - said police.

An FIR has been registered against seven residents of Gochoni village of the district under MP Cow Progeny Slaughter Prevention Act and Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act. The accused include Asharam Lodhi, Brijesh Lodhi, Nathuram Lodhi and four others who are absconding, said police. Shivpuri collector Anugraha P ordered an inquiry in the matter.

Also read: Madhya Pradesh’s Covid-19 recovery rate touches 75%, says CM Chouhan

Shivpuri superintendent of police (SP), Rajesh Chandel said, “On Tuesday late evening, a watchman (chowkidar) of Gochoni village informed the police at Himmatpur outpost about a foul smell coming from a room in an abandoned building in the village. When the police personnel reached the place and broke open the room, as many as 12 cows were found in an unconscious state.”

“The police team called a team of veterinary doctors and they informed that six cows had died. The remaining six were moved to a veterinary hospital,” he added.

“In the investigation, it was found that Asharam Lodhi, Brijesh Lodhi and Nathuram Lodhi with four others locked the cows in the room which had no ventilation. They locked the cows animals on Sunday to protect their crops from the animals. They didn’t even provide any food or water to the cows which resulted in the death of the six of them,” he added.

“Police are investigating the matter and trying to nab the accused,” said the SP.