Locust situation grim along Indo-Pak border, some swarms may reach this month: FAO

The current situation remains serious along both sides of the Indo-Pakistan border where locust monsoon breeding is underway by spring-bred swarms, including those returning from northern India, and substantial hatching and band formation are expected in August, the Food and Agriculture Organisation of the United Nations (FAO) said on Monday.

The UN organisation, in the latest update, said a second generation of summer breeding will start in September. Extensive control operations are in progress in both countries. Some of the swarms that continued east across northern Somalia may still reach India and Pakistan in early August. Amidst the outbreak of locusts, chief minister Ashok Gehlot has demanded Prime Minister Narendra Modi that the locust outbreak should be declared a national disaster.

Gehlot, in his letter to the PM, he said the decision to declare it as national disaster will be appropriate in view of the forecast by FAO of possible damage to crops of Kharif-2020 and Rabi 2020-21 in other states; and looking to weak economic condition of states due to Corona epidemic. This will further strengthen the capacity of states to deal with locust outbreaks.

Pointing out that locust outbreak is an international problem, the Rajasthan chief minister wrote, “In order to place a check on the origin of new locust groups, they must be stopped at their point of origin. For this, the GoI should coordinate internationally and negotiate with all locust-affected countries, so that appropriate measures can be taken for effective control of locust.”

The locust has bred extensively in Africa and the Gulf countries. Due to this, locust groups are continuously entering the states including Rajasthan from across the border, he said.

Gehlot apprised that locusts entered the state from April 11 and 32 of 33 districts have been affected by the outbreak. In addition to Rajasthan, locusts have been reported in other states including Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra. Now this problem has become a multi-state problem. Locust outbreaks have been seen on such a large scale in the country after several decades. In such a situation, declaring this problem as a national disaster will be in the interest of all the affected states and the farmers.

In 2019-20, around 6.70 lakh hectare area of 12 districts in Rajasthan was affected by locust. With the joint efforts of Locust Warning Organization and the state government the locust attack was curbed but then to the farmers suffered a lost about Rs 1000 crore. In 2020-21 also, locust control has been done in about 3.83 lakh hectare area so far, but according to earlier estimates of FAO, the locust outbreak would increase. In such a situation, the GoI should take appropriate steps on time, Gehlot said in his letter sent on Monday.