Sections
Home / India News / Locust swarms seen in several areas in Gurugram

Locust swarms seen in several areas in Gurugram

News agency ANI tweeted clips of the pests flying over Sector 5 in Palam Vihar of the city and in areas along Gurugram-Dwarka Expressway.

Updated: Jun 27, 2020 12:21 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Meenakshi Ray, Hindustan Times New Delhi

On Friday, locust swarms had entered as many as 36 villages in Mahendergarh district and some areas of Rewari in Haryana. (PTI)

Thousands of crop-eating desert locusts were on Saturday spotted in Gurugram, a city next to the national capital of Delhi.

News agency ANI tweeted clips of the pests flying over Sector 5 in Palam Vihar of the city and in areas along Gurugram-Dwarka Expressway.

On Friday, locust swarms had entered as many as 36 villages in Mahendergarh district and some areas of Rewari in Haryana.

The Jhajjar administration also was on high-alert, anticipating an attack by the short-horned grasshoppers, which tend to cause widespread crop damage with its voracious feeding behaviour.



Narnual sub-divisional officer (agriculture) Harpal said that the locusts entered Mahendergarh through Rambas and Dhancholi villages on Rajasthan border.

The agricultural department’s officials said fresh swarms of locusts came to Rajasthan from Pakistan and entered Mahendergarh villages.

Locusts have affected five states including Rajasthan, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra.

The Centre has asked states to step up aerial spray using drones and helicopters.

The desert locusts are known to devour everything in their path, posing an unprecedented threat to food supply and livelihoods of millions of people.

An adult locust can eat quantity equal to its weight daily, and just a single square kilometre of the swarm can contain up to 80 million adults.

Locusts can fly up to 150km daily and a one square km swarm can eat as much food as 35,000 people in terms of weight in a single day.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

This cat is hitching a free ride around the block in a baby stroller. Watch
Jun 27, 2020 12:37 IST
19 more Covid-19 deaths in UP, toll 630; 750 fresh cases take virus count to 20,943
Jun 27, 2020 12:34 IST
National Human Rights Commission sends notice to UP govt over scribe’s murder
Jun 27, 2020 12:36 IST
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal lists 5 weapons in fight against Covid-19
Jun 27, 2020 12:35 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.