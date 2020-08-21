Lok Sabha employees to have greater say in choosing new uniforms

Officials say the benefit of the allowance system is that Parliament employees will be able to buy their new uniforms whenever they want, instead of getting it every two years. (Mohd Zakir/HT Photo)

Employees of Parliament’s lower House, or Lok Sabha, will have a greater say in choosing their new uniforms and get an allowance for them annually instead of cut pieces of cloth once in two years they would get earlier, officials aware of the matter said on Friday. They would earlier have four to five Delhi tailors empaneled with the House stitch the pieces. The annual uniform allowance is being introduced for the first time and it will be up to ₹17,000 for women and ₹16,000 for men depending on the nature of their jobs and ranks.

Employees from five key branches of the Parliament secretariat, including reporting, table office, and security, will be eligible for the allowance. “These branches deal with MPs [members of Parliament] and other visitors. They are the face of the Parliament secretariat and so they have a set uniforms that add to the dignity and glamour of the Indian Parliament,” said an official on condition of anonymity.

Officials said the benefit of the allowance system is that the employees will be able to buy their new uniforms whenever they want, instead of getting it every two years. They are free to buy clothes, which must adhere to the fixed colour patterns of quality.

The dress code for women employees is a fixed pattern saree. For the men, it is a range of safari suits—blue, fawn, Prussian blue, charcoal—depending on the section an employee works in. In the winters, both men and women wear blazers and buttoned up coats.

The table office handles the entire range of paperwork for the House, and receives notices for debates, and introduction of bills. It also sorts questions for the Question Hour. The Parliament security branch handles all security aspects.

The reporting branch takes verbatim notes of all discussions inside the House and parliamentary committees. Chamber attendants, who are also eligible for the allowance along with drivers, are on duty at the Speaker’s chamber. They handle VIP guests. The drivers drive the lawmakers from their residences to the House.

The chamber attendants will get ₹8,000 annually and the drivers ₹9,000 as uniform allowances. Women officers in the Parliament security service will get ₹17,000 and their male counterparts ₹16,000.