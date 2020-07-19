Sections
Home / India News / Long-billed Dowitcher sighted in Sonipat

Long-billed Dowitcher sighted in Sonipat

Gurugram: A rare sighting of a long-billed dowitcher at Mohammedabad village in Sonipat has triggered excitement among birders in Delhi-NCR, with experts saying this is the first...

Updated: Jul 19, 2020 07:12 IST

By HT Correspondent,

Gurugram: A rare sighting of a long-billed dowitcher at Mohammedabad village in Sonipat has triggered excitement among birders in Delhi-NCR, with experts saying this is the first sighting of the bird in the region since it was last seen at the Sultanpur National Park in 2013.

Suresh Sharma, a veteran birder from Sonipat, spotted the long-billed dowitcher on Friday afternoon in a paddy field. “I saw the bird and took a photograph, realising that it didn’t look like any of the other birds in the marsh. I initially thought it was an Asian dowitcher, but closer scrutiny showed that it was actually a long-billed dowitcher,” Sharma said, adding that the bird was in its brighter, breeding plumage. Breeding adults of the species are known to have orange undersides, with varying black and white stripes around their necks and sides.

Nikhil Devasar, a Delhi-based birder, explained that the long-billed dowitcher is a coastal bird that breeds in Central Asia before moving toward the tropics for the winter. “Shorelines are the bird’s natural habitat. The specimen Sharma spotted on Friday is likely a vagrant, as it is rarely seen in the plains. The last sighting in Delhi-NCR is from at least five or six years ago,” he said.

The bird’s affinity for a shoreline habitat, birders said, is the reason for multiple sightings in India’s coastal states Kerala, Maharashtra and Gujarat, though it has also been previously seen in Punjab’s Harike region. Describing the sighting as a “lucky find”, Sharma said: “I don’t think I would have spotted the bird if it wasn’t for the rains. A downpour in Sonipat on Saturday has submerged a paddy field, creating the right marshy habitat that dowitchers prefer.”



SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Whose influence is it anyway?
Jul 19, 2020 07:18 IST
Delhi govt asks panel to look at factors that can reduce Covid-19 fatality
Jul 19, 2020 07:16 IST
4 musicians who are mixing classical with contemporary
Jul 19, 2020 07:17 IST
SDMC plans to levy professional tax on self-employed people, firms
Jul 19, 2020 07:15 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.