Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / India News / ‘Look forward to visiting Dhaka’: PM Modi after virtual summit with Sheikh Hasina

‘Look forward to visiting Dhaka’: PM Modi after virtual summit with Sheikh Hasina

Teesta water sharing and other issues related to fisheries were discussed between the two leaders.

Updated: Dec 17, 2020, 18:40 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina during the India-Bangladesh virtual bilateral summit, in New Delhi, Thursday, December 17, 2020. (PTI Photo) (PTI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has accepted Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s invitation to visit Dhaka in March 2021, the ministry of external affairs said as the two leaders interacted during a virtual summit on Thursday. In 2021, India and Bangladesh will be celebrating 50 years of the establishment of diplomatic ties, the prime minister tweeted after the summit adding he is looking forward to the visit. “Next year, India and Bangladesh will jointly commemorate Mujib Borsho and 50 years of establishment of our diplomatic ties. I look forward to visiting Dhaka for paying my homage to the life and ideals of Bangabandhu,” PM Modi tweeted.

Also Read: PM Modi holds virtual summit with Sheikh Hasina, says Bangladesh significant pillar of India’s ‘Neighborhood First’ policy

“Was honoured to review our diverse ties with Bangladesh during my Virtual Summit with PM Sheikh Hasina today. We also unveiled a stamp honouring Bangabandhu, and launched the Bangabandhu-Bapu musuem and the Chilahati-Haldibari rail link,” PM Modi said.

 

Seven agreements in the areas of hydrocarbon, culture, agriculture, high impact community development projects and the conservation of wildlife were signed at today’s summit, the MEA said. Teesta water sharing and other issues related to fisheries were also discussed.

“It was a very fruitful summit that included inauguration of significant projects and detailed discussions in all areas of cooperation. PM Modi has accepted PM Sheikh Hasina’s invitation to visit Bangladesh on March 26th, 2021,” Smita Pant, joint secretary, Bangladesh-Myanmar, MEA, said.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

China puts the pedal to the metal on vaccine diplomacy. There are concerns
by Shishir Gupta
‘Farm laws made to ensure poll funding for BJP’: Kejriwal’s sharp jibe at Centre
by Sweta Goswami
DAC clears proposals to acquire defence hardware worth Rs 27,000 cr from Indian industry
by HT Correspondent | Edited by Sohini Sarkar
PM Modi to address Madhya Pradesh farmers on Dec 18
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh

latest news

IT secretary Ajay Prakash Sawhney pushes for India’s own data protection model
by Press Trust of India | Posted by Srivatsan K C
Kashmir ki kani: How a small village revived a dying art
by Mir Ehsan
India’s first Waqf liaison centre set up in Pune
by Nadeem Inamdar
This home-made protein powder is helping me deal with covid fatigue
by Nikita Bhardwaj
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.