Sections
Home / India News / Looking for a selfie, two Rajasthan youth drown in Himachal Pradesh lake

Looking for a selfie, two Rajasthan youth drown in Himachal Pradesh lake

Two Rajasthan youth drowned in a lake in Himachal Pradesh’s Kangra district while attempting to take a selfie on Saturday, an official said.

Updated: Aug 01, 2020 23:26 IST

By Press Trust of India, Shimla

They are residents of Rajasthan’s Hanumangarh district and came to Kangra’s Naga Bari village in Nurpur tehsil in connection with plucking mangoes. (File photo for representation)

Two Rajasthan youth drowned in a lake in Himachal Pradesh’s Kangra district while attempting to take a selfie on Saturday, an official said.

Mukesh Kumar and Amarjeet, both aged 18, drowned in Pong Dam lake near Bathu in Jawali police station, he added.

They are residents of Rajasthan’s Hanumangarh district and came to Kangra’s Naga Bari village in Nurpur tehsil in connection with plucking mangoes.

They visited the area to see the beauty of Pong Dam lake on Saturday morning and went into the deep waters to take a selfie, he added.



When one of the youths started drowning, the other went close to him in an effort to save him but both of them drowned, he added.

Police reached the spot and the matter was being investigated.

Jawali Sub Divisional Magistrate Saleem Ajam and tehsildar Sant Ram Nagar also visited the spot.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Assault on truck driver transporting meat: Badshahpur SHO suspended
Aug 01, 2020 23:45 IST
Ghaziabad case burden shifts from planned localities to old city
Aug 01, 2020 23:45 IST
Supplying of mobile phones and drugs to inmates: Deputy superintendent’s son held from Sirsa
Aug 01, 2020 23:45 IST
Surprise inspection finds 19 aged persons living in a ‘pitiful’ state at private old age home
Aug 01, 2020 23:45 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.