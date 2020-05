‘Looks delicious’: PM Modi responds to Australian counterpart’s ‘ScoMosa’ offer

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison with ScoMosas which he wants to share with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Twitter/@ScottMorrisonMP)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi responded to his Australian counterpart Scott Morrison’s offer of sharing the ‘ScoMosas’ on Sunday, saying they look delicious.

“Connected by the Indian Ocean, united by the Indian Samosa! Looks delicious, PM @ScottMorrisonMP! Once we achieve a decisive victory against COVID-19, we will enjoy the Samosas together. Looking forward to our video meet on the 4th,” PM Modi tweeted.

Morrison utilised the lockdown period to make an Indian snack - the popular samosa - and said he wants to share it with PM Modi.

He shared the images of the snack, and mango chutney along with it, on his Twitter feed on Sunday and named it ScoMosas.

“Sunday ScoMosas with mango chutney, all made from scratch - including the chutney! A pity my meeting with @narendramodi this week is by videolink. They’re vegetarian, I would have liked to share them with him,” Morrison posted on Twitter and tagged PM Modi.

In a reply to Morrison’s tweet, BJP MP Meenakshi Lekhi said: “Proposing your name for Michelin Star.”

The two Prime Ministers are scheduled to hold a virtual meeting on June 4 that is expected to see an intensification of ties in the economic and strategic spheres.

This will be Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s first bilateral summit to take place virtually given the embargos on travel due to the covid-19 pandemic.

Australian prime minister Scott Morrison who was to come to India in January for the summit had to put off his visit due to the devastating wildfires ravaging large parts of his country. The visit was being planned for May but now the summit is to happen on 4 June, Indian foreign ministry spokesman Anurag Srivastava said on Thursday.

The two countries are expected to sign an agreement for reciprocal access to military logistics facilities and other pacts aimed at developing alternative supply chains during the summit.