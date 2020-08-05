Lord Ram is within all of us: PM Modi’s top quotes after Ayodhya bhoomi poojan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said the bhoomi poojan ceremony was an “emotional moment”, which has illuminated everyone’s heart in the entire country, after laying the foundation stone for the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

“A long wait has ended today... A grand temple will now be built for our Ram Lalla who had been living under a tent for many years,” the Prime Minister said during foundation stone-laying ceremony of the Ram temple.

“With the construction of this temple, history is not only being made but is also being repeated. The way boatmen and tribals helped Lord Ram, the way children helped Lord Krishna lift Govardhan mountain, similarly, the temple’s construction will be completed with everyone’s efforts,” he added.

Here are the top quotes from his speech at Ram Janmabhoomi site:

* A grand temple will now be constructed for our Ramlala, who has been living under sacks and tents for years now

* Breaking up and then standing again, Ram Janmabhoomi has been freed from this interference which was on for centuries

* Ram is carved within our minds, he is within us. If we want to do some work, then we look up to Lord Ram for inspiration

* Shri Ram’s temple will become the modern symbol of our culture, eternal faith and national spirit. And this temple will also become a symbol of the collective resolve power of crores and crores of people

* The way Dalits, OBCs, tribals, every section of the society supported Gandhiji during the freedom struggle, this pious work of building Ram temple has started with the cooperation of people from all over the country

* There is no aspect of life where our Ram does not inspire us. There is no such feeling of India in which Lord Ram is not seen. Ram is in the faith of India, Rama is in the ideals of India. Rama is in the divinity and philosophy of India

* I believe that this grand Ram temple built in Ayodhya, like the name of Shri Ram, will reflect the rich heritage of Indian culture. I believe that the Ram temple to be built here will inspire the entire humanity till eternity

* Ram speaks and thinks in accordance with time, place and circumstances. Ram teaches us to grow with time. Rama is in favour of change and modernity. With these same inspirations, India is moving ahead with Shri Ram’s ideals

* Prabhu Shri Ram has taught us to follow the lessons of duty, how to perform our duties. He has shown us the path of realisation and researches out of opposition. We have to join these bricks of Ram temple with mutual love and brotherhood

* I believe, we will all move forward, the country will move forward. This temple of Lord Ram will continue to inspire and guide humanity for years to come.