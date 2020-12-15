Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / India News / Lorry crushes 4 children to death, leaves 12 others injured in Andhra’s Kurnool

Lorry crushes 4 children to death, leaves 12 others injured in Andhra’s Kurnool

The incident occurred on Hyderabad-Kadapa national highway at Yerraguntla village of Sirivella block at around 5am. The deceased were between 8 and 15 years of age

Updated: Dec 15, 2020, 15:51 IST

By Srinivasa Rao Apparasu, Hindustan Times Hyderabad

Representational Image. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Four children were killed and 12 others were injured, three of them seriously, when a lorry ran into a group of 40 Christians on a prayer walk in Andhra Pradesh’s Kurnool district in the early hours of Tuesday, officials said.

The incident occurred on Hyderabad-Kadapa national highway at Yerraguntla village of Sirivella block at around 5am. The deceased were between 8 and 15 years of age.

Five of the injured, including two minor girls, who suffered multiple fractures and serious head injuries were shifted to government hospital Kurnool.

The remaining injured, including six minors, are being treated at Nandyal government hospital, district collector G Veerapandian told reporters.



He said a group of 40 Christians was walking on one side of the highway, singing carols as part of Christmas celebrations, when a lorry going from Hyderabad to Mydukuru (in Kadapa district) lost control and ran into them.

“While three children died on the spot, the fourth one died within an hour of being admitted to Nandyal government hospital,” Veerapandian said.

Even after the accident, the lorry driver did not stop the vehicle but the police, with the help of locals, gave him a chase and caught up with him at Bathaluru near Allagadda.

Andhra Pradesh chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy expressed shock over the accident and directed the district officials to ensure that all the injured get timely treatment.

The collector said he had deputed his joint collector and Nandyala sub-collector to monitor the treatment and relief operations.

Kurnool superintendent of police Fakeerappa Kagninelli said the Nandyal police were investigating the case.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

PM Modi says farmers surrounding Delhi misguided, blames Opposition
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Arpan Rai
‘Growing recognition, acceptance for idea of Indo-Pacific’, says Jaishankar
by Rezaul Laskar | Edited by Niyati Singh
Not convenient, India tells Canada on meeting of top diplomats. It’s a signal
by Shishir Gupta
Boris Johnson accepts India’s invite, will be Republic Day parade chief guest
by Prasun Sonwalkar

latest news

Sex ratio in Pune district drops to 918 females per 1,000 males in 2019-20
by Steffy Thevar
‘Growing recognition, acceptance for idea of Indo-Pacific’, says Jaishankar
by Rezaul Laskar | Edited by Niyati Singh
‘Healing is coming’: US health workers start receiving vaccine
by Associated Press | Posted by Shivani Kale
BJP-JD(S) bid to oust Karnataka legislative council chairman fizzles, MLCs clash
by Venkatesha Babu | Edited by Abhinav Sahay
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.