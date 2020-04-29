Loss and new beginning in this Pune family battling Covid-19

Bagwan family being cheered by Aundh Civil Hospital staff in Pune on April 24 while being discharged. (Milind Saurkar/HT Photo)

The family members of Sameer Bagwan (30) erupted in joy at Pune’s Aundh Civil Hospital last week when they tested coronavirus disease (Covid-19) negative after the mandatory 14-day incubation period.

Soon, Sameer’s wife Samina (26), his two daughters aged eight and one, and his brother Jameer, were shifted to another ward in the hospital, as the authorities waited for the result of the second confirmation report.

The hospital authorities gave a warm send-off to them on April 24 after their second report, too, came negative.

A pleasant surprise was awaiting the Bagwans, who come from a family of vegetable and fruit-sellers, when they reached their home at Samarth Nagar in western Maharashtra’s Baramati taluka in Pune district later that day.

“Our neighbours overwhelmed us with love and affection. Firecrackers were burst and some of our neighbours even showered flower petals on the ambulance that had brought us from Pune,” said Jameer.

The Bagwans’ tryst with Covid-19 started in early April when Sameer’s father Majjid (60) complained of high fever and cough. Initially, he was taken to the Baramati Government Hospital for a check-up, where he was diagnosed with symptoms of pneumonia. The doctors advised his family to shift him to a hospital in Pune.

On April 5, Majjid tested Covid-19 positive at Pune’s Sassoon General Hospital, and authorities immediately instructed the entire family to get tested and go into isolation.

“All of us underwent the tests. On April 7, we’re told that my wife Samina, our daughters, and my brother Jameer had tested Covid-19 positive. The rest, including myself, my 10-year-old son and my mother, had tested negative and so we’re discharged,” said Sameer.

On April 9, Majjid died at Pune’s Sassoon Hospital. However, his immediate family members couldn’t attend his burial service, as they were still quarantined in the hospital.

“I didn’t tell my family members that my father is no more till they’re discharged from the hospital. They only came to know about the tragic news after they reached home,” Sameer added.

Jameer said that he was most worried about his young nieces’ condition. However, he was all praise for the hospital staff. “They treated us well, and we’ve nothing to complain about,” he said.

Samina agreed with Jameer. “Usually, we’d get up around 6 in the morning, and then say our prayers. We’d be served tea at 8 am and milk for the baby. Breakfast would comprise eggs, shegdana ladoos, milk, poha or idli. Similarly, the lunch and dinner were both nutritious and tasty,” she said.

“The doctors would come two to three times a day for a check-up, while the nurses were always around. The nurses were very friendly and kept us in high spirits. They gave us plenty of moral support to fight the disease. A nurse would come almost every hour to enquire if the baby needs anything,” she added.

The Bagwans have been advised compulsory home quarantine for another 14 days, as they look forward to a post-Covid-19 life. “This Covid-19 experience has taught us a lesson of a lifetime: If you’re are mentally strong, you can win any battle in life,” said Jameer.